scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Smriti Mandhana makes it to Sportico's Top 10 global female athletes by sponsorship value on social media

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Smriti Mandhana, the ace Indian women’s cricket team opener, has been ranked among the top 10 athletes in the world by sponsorship value on social media, according to a recent study released by Sportico and KORE.

Social media performance across her digital platforms saw more than 61 million engagements in 2022 and the swashbuckling batter has combined following of more than 14.8 million, securing the 9th spot for her among all female athletes in the world, making her the only Women cricketer to be in top 10 athletes.

The list also features some of the biggest names in the world of women’s sports like the all-time tennis great Serena Williams, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, American Motorsport racing driver Hailie Deegan to name a couple who have all been working with some of the top brands.

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Baseline Ventures, who exclusively manages Smriti said, “Mandhana’s success on social media has helped to raise the profile of women’s cricket in India and around the world. Her strong performances on the field and her engaging personality off the field have made her a role model for young girls aspiring to make a mark in the world of sports. We expect these numbers to swell even further as we believe it adds more value for the brands that partner with Smriti over the years.”

Smriti has been a prominent figure in the Indian cricketing circuit for several years and has represented the country in several international tournaments. She has won several accolades for her performances, including the Arjuna Award in 2019, Women’s Cricketer of the Year 2019 & 2021, the Wisden Woman Cricketer of the year 2019, ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the year 2018. Most recently the Indian Opener was also sold to RCB for USD 413K, the highest bid for any player in the first edition of the Women’s Premier League 2023.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Mbappe hits twice to power PSG closer to Ligue 1 title
Next article
FIFA announces draw for 2023 U20 World Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023, RCB vs PBKS: Brought the high confidence from ODIs into this season, says Siraj after his 4/21

News

Salman Khan objects to social media users still linking Shehnaaz & Sidharth

Sports

Champions League: Bayern facing a painful period of drought on the international stage

Sports

IPL 2023: Took purple cap on Bhuvi's behalf; realised I wanted it too, recalls Siraj

Health & Lifestyle

Covid origins 'may never be revealed': Top Chinese scientist

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 spread: Bengal Health Department advises use of face masks

Sports

Sabalenka, Swiatek secure semis spots with comeback wins at WTA Stuttgart GP

Sports

England now got a clear way of playing, which makes selection easier, says Rob Key

Technology

Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, SRK, Virat Kohli lose Twitter Blue ticks

Technology

News outlet Insider to lay off 10% of its workforce

News

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan…’ has starry premiere, but trade expects lukewarm reception

Health & Lifestyle

WHO urges vigilance in Europe over mpox

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists develop mini-heart sized 0.5 mm in lab

Technology

LockBit ransomware group may target Mac devices

Technology

Snapchat brings its AI chatbot to all users, empowers more creators

Technology

Indian diet, tea and turmeric lowered Covid severity, deaths: ICMR study

News

Salman Khan penned lyrics of ‘Balle Balle’ 2.0

Health & Lifestyle

XBB.1.16 is now a Covid 'variant of interest': WHO

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US