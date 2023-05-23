scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sourav Ganguly roped in as brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata/Agartala, May 23 (IANS) Former India cricket captain and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly was on Tuesday roped in as the brand ambassador for Tripura Tourism.

Ganguly expressed his willingness to be the brand ambassador for Tripura tourism after the state’s Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury met him at his residence in Kolkata.

Later, Chowdhury, accompanied by Ganguly and senior Tripura officials, said that “‘Dada’ has agreed to our proposal to be the brand ambassador for Tripura tourism”.

To assume his new task, Ganguly is expected to visit Tripura by the end of June, following his return from an overseas tour.

The minister said that the collaboration aims to boost tourism in Tripura and leverage Ganguly’s popularity and influence to attract visitors to the state from across the country and the world.

Ganguly’s selection as the brand ambassador for Tripura Tourism is expected to draw significant attention to the state’s unexplored tourist destinations.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who had earlier spoken to the former ace cricketer, expressed his confidence that Ganguly’s involvement will greatly benefit the tourism sector.

–IANS

sc/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Mahila mahapanchayat' outside new Parliament building on May 28, come support us, announces Sakshi Malik from India Gate (Ld)
Next article
Delhi HC rejects plea against publishing novelisation of screenplay of Ray's 'Nayak'
This May Also Interest You
News

Delhi HC rejects plea against publishing novelisation of screenplay of Ray's 'Nayak'

Sports

'Mahila mahapanchayat' outside new Parliament building on May 28, come support us, announces Sakshi Malik from India Gate (Ld)

Technology

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference to kick off on June 5

Technology

Snapchat now has over 200 mn monthly active users in India

Technology

Microsoft brings AI to Windows 11 to unlock new productivity era

Sports

KIUG 2022: East's domination in table tennis inevitable in team titles races

Sports

Next Gen Cup: Stellenbosch FC in final after 3-3 draw with West Ham United FC in thriller

Sports

IPL 2023: Gaikwad's half-century, Conway's 40 help CSK post 172/7 against GT in Qualifier 1

News

Watch Giant Krakens Vs Evil Mermaids trailer now

Sports

Next Gen Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC play out goalless draw

Sports

Protesting wrestlers hold candlelight march to India Gate

News

Engaging piece of content is brought to life by an excellent crew: Reema Kagti

Sports

ICC charges West Indies player Devon Thomas with corruption, hands provisional suspension

Technology

American millionaire uses blood plasma from teenage son to reverse aging

Sports

Bethany Jane Mead visits Dubai Sports Council discusses ways of fruitful investment

Sports

Half court UAE final: Local Basketball stars aim to win

Sports

IBA suspends four National Federations for joining “rogue governing body”

Advertorial

Kartik Aaryan to be Superdry’s denim collection brand ambassador

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US