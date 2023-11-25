scorecardresearch
South Africa withdraw bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup

South Africa Football Association on Saturday withdrew their bid to host the Women's World Cup in 2027.

Johannesburg, Nov 25 (IANS) South Africa Football Association on Saturday withdrew their bid to host the Women’s World Cup in 2027. They will instead focus on putting together a bid to host the 2031 tournament

“We felt that it was better to present a well-prepared bid for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup and ensure we put our best foot forward, rather than producing a rushed presentation,” said SAFA CEO Lydia Monyepao.

There has been controversy surrounding the fact that the Women’s World Cup has yet to be allocated. The tournament is in just four years. By comparison, the hosts of the 2026, 2030 and 2034 men’s tournaments have already been announced: Canada, Mexico and the United States for ’26, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay for ’30, and Saudi Arabia for ’34.

“Leading the South African Bid for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup has been a great honour and a privilege,” said Tumi Dlamini, the chairperson of South Africa’s 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup Bid. “Football remains one of the most unifying sports in the world and investing in women’s sports must continue to be a priority in South Africa. South Africa’s efforts to invest in women’s sports will and must be a priority. We wish the rest of the bidding nations all of the best.”

However, the bidding process will continue for the 2027 World Cup and FIFA will confirm the hosts in May 2024.

