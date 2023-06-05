scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Special Olympics Bharat announce torch run, national send-off ceremony for athletes in New Delhi on June 8

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Special Olympics Bharat on Monday announced that the National Send-Off ceremony for the SO Bharat contingent for the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023 Berlin Germany will take place on June 8 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

As many as 198 Athletes and Unified partners and 57 Coaches will participate in 16 Sports. The Special Olympics World Games are the world’s largest inclusive sporting event which will be a colourful celebration promoting recognition and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities. Berlin will welcome 7000 Athletes and Unified partners across 190 countries to participate in 26 sports.

The ceremony on Thursday will consist of two parts – The Torch Run and the Send-Off Ceremony. The Torch Run will begin at 5 PM and will be conducted within the inner periphery of the stadium with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur, Department of Youth Affairs and Sports and Department of Information and Broadcasting as the Chief Guest.

After the Torch Run, the Send Off ceremony will begin with Hon’ble Union Minister Smt. Smriti Irani, Department of Women and Child Development and Department of Minority Affairs as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished guests present at the occasion will also include PT Usha, Sonu Nigam and Yuvraj Singh.

The entire Indian contingent will also be in attendance along with the valuable presence of the Delhi NCR Athletes, Coaches, families, volunteers and partners.

Addressing the media, Dr Mallika Nadda, chairperson, Special Olympics Bharat, said: Special Olympics Bharat is a National Sports Federation for athletes with intellectual disabilities. I have been associated with SO Bharat for over 30 years. To train and prepare athletes with intellectual challenges in sports is a challenging task, especially when they travel to compete for global events such as the upcoming Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.”

“SO Bharat is not limited to sports – we are also working towards inclusion through education, health and sports. With the Send-Off ceremony on June 8, we wish to motivate special athletes. We also want to provide means of inclusion and a life of dignity to these athletes. In order to do so, we urge states to provide appropriate rewards to our medal-winning athletes after their return from Berlin, and to include them in state sports policies and also support them in providing them employment opportunities. Our motto is to recognise, respect, accept and include. I wish all athletes my best wishes for the upcoming Games.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dawson can be a like-for-like replacement for Leach; Ahmed, Jacks next in line: Atherton
Next article
Spotify lays off 200 employees in podcast division
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Spotify lays off 200 employees in podcast division

Sports

Dawson can be a like-for-like replacement for Leach; Ahmed, Jacks next in line: Atherton

Health & Lifestyle

New lung cancer pill cuts risk of death by half

News

YouTube accounts of Tanmay Bhat, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Abdu Rozik under cyberattack

News

Big B to Kamal Haasan, the stars Sulochana played on-screen mom to

News

Kim Cattrall reveals 'About My Father' was shot in the thick of pandemic

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors blame junk food for rising heart problems among school-going kids

Technology

India's 5G sales hit 50% market for 1st time: Report

Technology

Google Workspace bug allows untraceable data theft from Drive files

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC orders shifting of minor, who refused MTP, to children's home for safe delivery

Sports

Sakshi, Bajrang rejoin duties in Railways, refute claims of withdrawing from protest (Ld)

Technology

'Grant 'Make in India' policy benefit in tender': Antivirus developer's plea in Delhi HC

Health & Lifestyle

Indian nurses hoping to work in Ireland stuck in visa 'logjam': Report

Technology

Scientists find new type of cosmic threads in Milky Way

News

Hansal Mehta shares his 'cardinal rule' while crafting characters

News

Amey Wagh calls Arshad Warsi a ‘chameleon’!

Sports

French Open: 'Clash we've been all waiting for', says Tsitsipas on quarterfinal showdown with Alcaraz

Sports

Vernacular gaming platform Winzo preparing to launch in Brazil

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US