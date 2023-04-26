scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Special Olympics Bharat athletes attend preparatory camp for Berlin Games 2023

By Agency News Desk

Noida, April 26 (IANS) Over 380 campers including 177 special athletes, from 23 states of India are participating in 15 sports at the National coaching camp here, in order to prepare for the Berlin Games 2023.

The camp supported by the Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India is being held at the Amity University, Noida with all the sport disciplines organised within the campus and golf being held at the Noida Golf Course.

This is the third preparatory Camp for India’s participation at the Special Olympics World Summer Games being held in Berlin, Germany in June 2023.

The Camp aims to further hone the individual as well as competitive skills of the athletes to finally face global competition. Sessions of Coaches briefing and training of the athletes are running parallel to ensure a holistic experience to both, also providing expanded opportunities of engagements between the two.

Additionally, oral health screenings will be also organised on April 28 as part of regular medical screenings that aims to maintain health parameters for an enhanced quality of life.

SO Bharat announced the strength of the delegation in the presence of Rani Rampal, former captain of Indian hockey team, Dr Mahesh Sharma, MP Gautam Buddh Nagar, UP, Dr Mallika Nadda, Chairperson, SO Bharat, Shivani, SO Bharat Cycling athlete, Professor (Dr.) Balvinder Shukla, Air Cmde LK Sharma, Executive Director , SO Bharat along with the athletes and Coaches. Dr Ashok K Chauhan, Founder, Amity University joined the event virtually.

“I feel elated to be a part of such a beautiful endeavour that is showcasing the true beauty of human spirit at a global stage. Only sports have the power to bring all of us together and shatter down any existing barriers. It is great to see the level of facilities that are being provided to the athletes at the National Camp before the World Games as it will not only boost the confidence of our esteemed group of special athletes, but also motivate them to achieve their best results,” said Rani Rampal, the former Indian women’s hockey team captain.

“I extend my best wishes to the Indian contingent at the Berlin Games 2023 and hope to see them earn many laurels for the country,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dr Mallika Nadda said that the World Games is an opportunity for the athletes to demonstrate their abilities.

“The World Games is an opportunity for the athletes to demonstrate ability, positivity, and confidence. The world gets to see the beauty of diversity and inclusion. The national camp being conducted here, is witnessing our athletes pushing their limits even further, under the able guidance of our coaches, and gaining more confidence to level global competition,” she said.

“We hope to spread a message of recognising and respecting differences through events such as this, for the whole community here, to develop an attitude of inclusion,” she added.

From June 17- 25, Berlin will welcome 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 190 countries to compete in 26 sports. The athletes will be supported by more than 3,000 coaches and 20,000 volunteers. 202 athletes and partners and 59 coaches are gearing up from India to participate in 16 sports.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Emergency duties performed by allopathy doctors, can't be done by Ayurveda physicians: SC
Next article
Indian Women's League: First-timers aim to make a mark in Group B matches (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Technology

China to track food, grocery delivery boys via chips in bikes

Technology

Microsoft announces 'Copilot for Viva' to grow workforce engagement

Technology

IBM's Red Hat to lay off about 760 employees globally

Health & Lifestyle

Canberra becomes 1st jurisdiction in Australia to offer free abortions

Technology

Robot-assisted surgeries will transform healthcare in country: Indian-origin surgeon

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Love to see captains and coaches to be challenged a little bit more tactically', says Aaron Finch on impact player rule

News

Ekta Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya' completes nine years, says 'credit goes to her team'

Sports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl first against RCB

News

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan hug each other and twinning in white as they celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary

Sports

Champions League: Draw with Benfica helps Inter set up Milan derby in semifinal

Technology

Reddit to start charging for access to its API

News

Paparao Biyyala recreates ‘The Sound of Music’ in ‘Music School’

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit, Noor, Shami star with ball as Gujarat pull off miraculous win over Lucknow (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: We'll try to play a near-perfect game in our upcoming matches, says Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel

Sports

IPL 2023,DC vs KKR: Toss delayed due to rain in Delhi

News

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci dies at 22 after 12 surgeries to look like BTS’ Jimin

News

Elizabeth Olsen finds it 'ridiculous' doing her own stunts

News

Aishwarya Rai says Nandini from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ is very special to her

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US