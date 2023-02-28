scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sr Men Inter-Department National Hockey Championship: Railway, Air India and others register wins

By News Bureau

Bangalore, Feb 27 (IANS) Railway Sports Promotion Board, Air India Sports Promotion Board, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and All India Police Sports Control Board recorded victories in their respective matches and added three points ahead of their names in the points table on the second day of the 3rd Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2023, here on Thursday.

Railway Sports Promotion Board defeated Food Corporation of India 2-1 in the opening match of the day in Pool A.

Both teams restricted each other from scoring in the first half of the game. Yuvraj Walmiki (31′) came back strongly in the second half and scored a goal in the first minute after the break for Railway Sports Promotion Board.

In reply, Munish Rana (42′) equalised the scoreboard with an amazing goal for Food Corporation of India. Near the end of the game, Amit Rohidas (54′) displayed incredible skill and scored the game-winning goal for his team.

In the second match of the day, Air India Sports Promotion Board defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy 14-0, in Pool A.

Shreyas Dhupe (19′, 20′, 41′) scored a hat-trick, whereas Pranam Gowda Y.M. (8′, 35′), Rahul C.J. (18′, 24′) and Paulus Lakra (32′, 45′) scored two goals each for the Air India Sports Promotion Board.

Joseph Topno (5′), Akash Soreng (39′), Suraj Shahi (39′), Rosan Kujur (53′) and H. Thrishul Ganapathy (60′) scored one goal each helping Air India Sports Promotion Board register their first victory in the tournament against Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy and secured three points.

In the third match of the day, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Canara Bank 7-3 to register their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Gurjinder Singh (6′, 20′) and Ankit Pal (27′, 37′) scored two goals each for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and gave their team a strong start. Sunil Yadav (2′), Talwinder Singh (51′) & Maninder Singh (58′) scored one goal each and helped their side maintain the lead against their opponents.

On the other hand, Somana Pudiyokkada Pradhan Somaiah (32′), Raj G. Pruthvi N. (48′) and Majji Ganesh (52′) scored one goal each for Canara Bank.

In the last match of the day, All India Police Sports Control Board defeated Tamil Nadu Police 9-1. Basant Bhardwaj (20′, 54′) and Akashdeep Singh (38′, 58′) scored two goals each for All India Police Sports Control Board.

Hardeep Singh Sehmbi (12′), Varinder Singh (13′), Hatinder Singh (47′), Balwinder Singh (56′) and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (59′) scored one goal each to maintain a strong lead against their opponents.

In reply, Tamil Nadu Police’s Mathan M. (56′) scored the only goal but in vain as All India Police Sports Control Board registered three points on the points table.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
1st Test: 'It's the start of a new journey', says captain Bavuma as Proteas face West Indies
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st Test: 'It's the start of a new journey', says captain Bavuma as Proteas face West Indies

Health & Lifestyle

World's smallest pump used to save patient's life in Punjab

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Four Indian pairs qualify for men's and women's doubles main draw

Sports

Major step for Indian football: Stage set for Santosh Trophy knockouts in Riyadh

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Coaches consider semis in Riyadh as an exciting challenge for players

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Harmeet, Sanil advance to round two of qualifiers

Sports

BFI announce 12 member Indian squad for Women's World Boxing Championships

Sports

Lewandowski adds to Barca's injury woes three days before Cup Clasico

Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Sports

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

Others

Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change

Technology

Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too

Technology

Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to fly on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US