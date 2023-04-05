scorecardresearch
Struggling Stuttgart hope for miracle triggered by prominent name Hoeness

By News Bureau

Berlin, April 5 (IANS) His prominent name to some extent has been a burden as huge expectations seem to come with it naturally.

Wearing the Hoeness name in German football for many is strongly connected to success.

Sebastian Hoeness’ uncle Uli made a great career in the shirt of Bayern Munich and developed the Bavarians to one of Europe’s leading sides not to speak of his father Dieter who played for Bayern and the VfB Stuttgart and the German national team, reports Xinhua.

While never making it to a top-level as a footballer, Sebastian in Leipzig, Munich and Hoffenheim developed into a promising coach.

The task the 40-year-old is facing now couldn’t be more challenging as only eight league games remain aside from Wednesday’s last eight German Cup duel against Nuremberg to save a club that has been in turmoil over many years.

A miracle seems needed for the Swabian side to avoid relegation for the third time in seven years following a fatal descent since winning the German title in 2007. The VfB seems an example of clubs failing to deal with the consequences of success.

It might take some bravery to spread optimism after Hoeness is Stuttgart’s fourth coach this season. Bad memories come with it as in the season 2018/19 four coaches failed to keep the club in the first tier.

While Stuttgart has been shaken by internal disagreements and an unbalanced squad selection it is on him to work with the tools provided.

His father, having played for the struggling VfB Stuttgart, might make things slightly easier; at least when it comes to the acceptance coming from fans.

Time seems short to turn things to good as following the Cup encounter is the bottom-team duel against Bochum next weekend. Nothing less than two victories seem to help.

Situated in a wealthy region equipped with successfully operating companies such as the car manufacturers Porsche and Mercedes the five-time German Champion has lost touch with the leading third in German football.

Ambitious goals were missed causing troublesome times on a bumpy road.

Having developed Bayern talent Jamal Musiala as Bayern’s former second-team coach and head coach of Hoffenheim Hoeness now must function on several stages.

Convey confidence in a squad feeling insecure and having experienced a series of sportive failures aside from trying to work on the club’s future after having signed a contract until 2025.

The new coach is said to establish a leadership axis aside from solving the scoring problem as only 29 goals in 26 games make the VfB one of the league”s weakest sides.

The return of striker Serhou Guirassy comes along with hopes to do better after the French had been side-lined due to injury for several weeks.

Hoeness seems aware having taken over a do-or-die case as he announced: “We all know there is only one direction we have to take.”

