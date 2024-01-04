Thursday, January 4, 2024
WorldSports

Sub-jr Women's Hockey League: SAI Bal, Odisha Academy, SAI Shakti win on Day 4

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) SAI Bal Team, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and SAI Shakti Team won their respective matches on Day 4 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women’s Hockey League – Phase 2 here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, the SAI Bal Team defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 10-0. Sree Vidya Thirumalasetty (21’, 24’, 47’; 49’) scored four goals, Shanti Horo (22’, 29’, 36’) scored a hat trick while Vandana Patel (32’), Mutum Priya Devi (39’) and Jyoti Xaxa (58’) scored a goal each for SAI Bal Team.

In the second match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 1-0.

The first three quarters didn’t see any goals scored. It was Saniya Syed (48’) who scored the only goal of the match by converting a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre.

In the third match of the day, the SAI Shakti Team defeated Anantapur Sports Academy 12-0.

Bhavya (3’, 30’, 53’, 59’) scored four goals, Sakshi (25’, 29’) and Purnima (32’, 54’) scored braces, while Tamanna (18’), Sanjana Raikwar (18’), Binati Minz (36’) and Captain Kajal (46’) scored a goal each for SAI Shakti Team.

–IANS

bsk/

Previous article
‘Video Cam Scam’: A gripping series exposes the world of ‘sextortion’
Next article
New AI model to predict Covid-19 variant waves early
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.