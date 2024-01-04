Sub-jr Women's Hockey League: SAI Bal, Odisha Academy, SAI Shakti win on Day 4

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) SAI Bal Team, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and SAI Shakti Team won their respective matches on Day 4 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women’s Hockey League – Phase 2 here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, the SAI Bal Team defeated Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 10-0. Sree Vidya Thirumalasetty (21’, 24’, 47’; 49’) scored four goals, Shanti Horo (22’, 29’, 36’) scored a hat trick while Vandana Patel (32’), Mutum Priya Devi (39’) and Jyoti Xaxa (58’) scored a goal each for SAI Bal Team.

In the second match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 1-0.

The first three quarters didn’t see any goals scored. It was Saniya Syed (48’) who scored the only goal of the match by converting a penalty corner early in the fourth quarter for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre.

In the third match of the day, the SAI Shakti Team defeated Anantapur Sports Academy 12-0.

Bhavya (3’, 30’, 53’, 59’) scored four goals, Sakshi (25’, 29’) and Purnima (32’, 54’) scored braces, while Tamanna (18’), Sanjana Raikwar (18’), Binati Minz (36’) and Captain Kajal (46’) scored a goal each for SAI Shakti Team.

–IANS

bsk/