Super Cup 2023: Sreenidi Deccan prove two good for Kerala Blasters

By Agency News Desk

Manjeri (Kerala), April 12 (IANS) A sublime finish from Rilwan Hassan and a stunning volley from captain David Castaneda helped I-League runners-up Sreenidi Deccan Football Club cruise past ISL heavyweights Kerala Blasters FC 2-0 in a Group A clash for the Hero Super Cup at the EMS Stadium, Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Sreenidi Deccan head coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto had stressed in the pre-match interaction that his side had everything to prove against the team from Kerala. And on the day they did so in style, kicking off with the same confidence which earned them a precious point against Bengaluru FC in their opener.

Phalguni Singh, who was adjudged the Hero of The Match on Wednesday, played as an anchor in the Sreenidi midfield, controlling the pace of the game and it was he who started the move for their 1st goal in the 17th minute. The midfielder ran a few metres with the ball before passing it to Rilwan Hassan. The former Midtjylland player cut inside and beat his marker before letting loose a low shot to the far post to give his side the lead.

Sreenidi were the more innovative side on the field for the opening period. Kerala Blasters, in sharp contrast, looked flat in the absence of their talisman, Adrian Luna.

Sreenidi captain David Castaneda made it 2-0 just before half-time. Hassan was the one to start the move this time, passing the ball wide out to Dinesh Singh on the left flank. The left-back whipped in a curling cross inside the penalty box. While the ball had the requisite venom, it required some more individual brilliance to result in a goal.

Castaneda provided it, rising high and volleying the ball while in mid-air, into the top corner. It may well prove to be the goal of the tournament.

Kerala Blasters tried their best to put together a comeback in the second half but lacked a cutting edge up front.

Sreenidi goalkeeper Aryan Lamba was called into action in the 68th minute, his fingers deflecting the ball onto the post to deny Mark Leskovic’s header.

The result meant that Sreenidi could secure a spot in the semifinals if they register a win against I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab FC in their final group game.

–IANS

bsk

IPL 2023: Dhoni, Jadeja heroics in vain as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in a last-ball thriller
IPL 2023: We need to put runs on the board, says Ganguly as DC remain winless in four matches
