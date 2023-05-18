scorecardresearch
Table Tennis: Reeth Rishya gears up for her first singles World Championships

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Indian table tennis player Reeth Rishya Tennison is all set to put her best foot forward as she prepares for her first singles World Championships to be held in Durban from May 20 to 28.

The ace paddler is part of the 11-member Indian contingent, comprising five men and six women, leaving for South Africa on Wednesday.

Reeth Rishya has been making headlines for the last couple of years and recently won the women’s singles title at the Petroleum inter-unit tournament in April – which comprised almost all top players of the country.

In 2021, she became the first Indian woman to win a Pro Tour singles title when she claimed the Ecuador Open.

“This is my first World Championship as a singles player, and I am looking to give my best in the tournament. I have been working on my techniques like I need to stay close to the table, brushing more balls and being consistent instead of going powerful,” said Reeth in a media release.

“I have been working on my diet in recent times. I have been working closely with my nutritionist and fitness trainer to be in the best physical shape before the World Championships,” she added.

The ace paddler took time off the international calendar to train in Hyderabad with her personal coach Aman Balgu to prepare for the major event.

“The Commonwealth Games was my first major event, and I learned a lot through the experience. I have also worked and rectified my mistakes and will try and do my best in the upcoming world championships,” said Reeth.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
