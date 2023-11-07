Teenager Endrick earns Brazil call-up for World Cup qualifiers

Rio De Janeiro, Nov 7 (IANS) Brazil manager Fernando Diniz has named uncapped teenager Endrick Felipe in his squad for World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Colombia, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Monday. Endrick, 17, was rewarded for a series of impressive recent performances for Brazilian Serie A club Palmeiras, including three goals in his past two league outings, reports Xinhua.

“Endrick is showing that Brazilian football has a bright future,” Diniz told a news conference. “He is at the top of his game now and is managing to stand out against the best teams in Brazil.”

Endrick, who last year signed a deal to join Real Madrid when he turns 18 next July, is one of four new faces in Brazil’s squad.

The others are Brighton forward Joao Pedro, Atletico Mineiro’s Paulinho and Porto attacker Pepe.

But there was no place in the 24-man squad for West Ham playmaker Lucas Paqueta nor Tottenham striker Richarlison, while star forward Neymar is unavailable after undergoing knee surgery last week.

Brazil will face Colombia in Barranquilla on November 16 and Argentina at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium five days later.