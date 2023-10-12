scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Tennis: ATP Tel Aviv Open canceled due to security situation in Israel

The ATP Tel Aviv Open tennis tournament, scheduled to start on November 5 in the Israeli coastal city, has been cancelled due to the security situation in the country

By Agency News Desk
Tennis ATP Tel Aviv Open canceled due to security situation in Israel _ pic courtesy news agency
Tennis ATP Tel Aviv Open canceled due to security situation in Israel _ pic courtesy news agency

The ATP Tel Aviv Open tennis tournament, scheduled to start on November 5 in the Israeli coastal city, has been cancelled due to the security situation in the country, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the organising bodies in Israel said. The ATP 250 event returned to Tel Aviv in 2022 for the first time since 1996. Last year, world number one Novak Djokovic won the title after defeating Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the final, Xinhua reports.

The Serbian star registered for the 2023 tournament as well, alongside the American rising star Ben Shelton, who last month reached the U.S. Open semifinals where he lost to Djokovic.

The ATP has not yet officially announced if the tournament will be moved to another country, but several global sports websites reported that it would be played in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia.

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
After Elon Musk, EU warns Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to remove pro-Hamas content
Next article
Men's ODI WC: 'My job is to make sure we get a good start,' says Rohit Sharma after record century against Afghanistan
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US