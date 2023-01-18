scorecardresearch
'The level today was good': Sinner stays sharp to reach Australian Open third round

By News Bureau

Melbourne, Jan 18 (IANS) Jannik Sinner earned his second straight-sets victory of the Australian Open fortnight on Wednesday, breezing past Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 in John Cain Arena.

While some first-round matches have yet to be completed due to rain, the 21-year-old Italian took full advantage of his opportunity on one of three roofed courts at Melbourne Park where he raced into the third round in one hour, 44 minutes.

“I am very happy to be in the next round,” Sinner was quoted as saying by atptour.com. “Very happy to play again here on this court, especially today, with the roof. Outside it’s raining a lot, so hopefully it’s not going to rain in the next days.

“For sure the level today was good. I served well. I returned very good also today because I think he’s a very good server.”

The 15th-seeded Sinner cruised to victory by converting on all five of his break points, while not allowing a break chance on his own serve. Dictating the bulk of the rallies both on serve and return, firing 32 winners, he drove home his advantage by attacking the net 22 times, winning 20 of those points.

A six-time champion on the ATP Tour, Sinner reached the AO quarter-finals for the first time last year before falling to Stefanos Tsitsipas. The pair is seeded to meet again in this year’s fourth round, though the Italian must first beat Lloyd Harris or Marton Fucsovics and Tsitsipas must also battle into the last 16.

With Matteo Berrettini’s five-set defeat to Andy Murray in the first round, Sinner is now the top-ranked Italian in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings. Holding firm at No. 16 this week, Sinner is one place ahead of countryman Lorenzo Musetti, who lost to Harris in the opening round.

Argentina’s Etcheverry, 23, was bidding to reach the third round at a Grand Slam for the first time in five attempts. The World No. 79 finished the 2022 season with the second-most match wins on the ATP Challenger Tour (41), winning his third title at that level and reaching four additional finals on the year.

