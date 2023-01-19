scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Two killed in stampede ahead of Gulf football final match in Iraq

By News Bureau

Baghdad, Jan 19 (IANS) Two Iraqi football fans died and dozens wounded on Thursday during a stampede at the gates of Basra Stadium, which will host the final match of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup between Iraq and Oman.

“Very large numbers of football fans arrived at the stadium hours before the start of the match, and a stampede occurred at the gates, killing two fans and injuring more than 65 others,” an Iraqi colonel from Basra Operations Command said on condition of anonymity.

The security services are trying to prevent the fans from entering the stadium after their numbers surpassed the stadium’s maximum capacity of 65,000 persons, the source added.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani arrived in Basra Province and held an immediate meeting with the provincial governor and other senior officials to supervise the preparations for the final match of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup, according to a statement by al-Sudani’s media office, a Xinhua report said.

On January 16, six people were killed and 22 others wounded when a bus carrying Iraqi football fans collided with a truck because of heavy fog on a highway between the provinces of Dhi Qar and Basra, where the fans were en route to watch the Iraqi national team’s match against Qatar in the semi-finals of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup.

The 25th Arabian Gulf Cup started on January 6 in Basra, with the final set to be played on January 19.

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2 but fail to bag direct spot in quarterfinals (Ld)
Next article
Politician shouldn't be allowed to occupy WFI chief's post: Mahavir Phogat
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2 to finish second in group D

Sports

Politician shouldn't be allowed to occupy WFI chief's post: Mahavir Phogat

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India beat Wales 4-2 but fail to bag direct spot in quarterfinals (Ld)

Technology

Pizza Hut, KFC owner admits data stolen during ransomware attack

Technology

SC ruling on Google-CCI case a watershed moment: Indian startups

News

Rashmika thanks 'Vijay sir' as 'Varisu' collects Rs 201 cr in 1st week

Sports

SA20: Joburg Super Kings' Aaron Phangiso reported for suspect bowling action

Sports

India Open 2023: Indian challenge ends with Lakshya, Saina's loss in second round (Ld)

News

Aditya Roy Kapur explains why 'The Night Manager' was special for him

Sports

Hockey World Cup: England thrash Spain 4-0 to leave India uphill task to top group

News

After Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra targets Salman Khan over Sajid Khan being on ‘Bigg Boss 16’

Sports

Women wrestlers to file FIR against Brij Bhushan if govt doesn't take action: Vinesh Phogat (Ld)

Sports

India Open 2023: Lakshya Sen crashes out in second round; Axelsen, Loh Kean Yew advance

Technology

Global PC shipments fell 28% in Q4 of 2022: Report

News

BAFTAs shut out 'RRR', but 'All That Breathes' in the race for best documentary

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic survives injury scare to sail into third round

Sports

Noida to host Cyclothon in three categories on March 19

News

Farhan Akhtar relives his band’s journey as he celebrates its 10 years

News

'No rationalisation but there could be upgradations post PVR-INOX amalgamation'

Technology

Stroke risk may decrease with age in patients with high BP, diabetes: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US