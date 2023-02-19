scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

U-21 women's hockey league: SAI, Pritam Siwach teams win big on opening day

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Teams from Sports Authority of India and Pritam Siwach Academy won their respective matches on the opening day of the 2nd Khelo India Under 21 Women’s Hockey League at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium here on Sunday.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) A team thrashed Salute Hockey Academy 13-0 and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated HIM Hockey Academy 11-0 in the two matches played on the first day.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated on Sunday with the unveiling of trophies by Harbinder Singh, Arjuna Awardee and gold medallist of the 1964 Olympics (Triple Olympian) and Devesh Chauhan, Arjuna Awardee and Double Olympian.

Harbinder Singh, who has represented India in three Olympics and who is also a member of the National Selection Committee of Hockey India, was present as the chief guest on the occasion of the inauguration of the 2nd Khelo India Women’s Hockey League.

He said that the Government of India organising the women’s hockey league is a very commendable effort. He added, “In the coming times from these Khelo India Leagues, the country will get such promising players who will play for India and also win medals in the Olympics.

“I congratulate Khelo India and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for successfully organising the last two Women’s Khelo India Leagues held this year and last year in U-21 and U-16 categories. I wish all the participating teams and players all the best,” he was quoted as saying by SAI in a release on Sunday.

Devesh Chauhan, present as a guest of honour on this occasion, who has represented India in two Olympics, while expressing his views said that the Government of India is providing a lot of opportunities to talented players to improve their performance through the Khelo India Leagues. Now it is the responsibility of every player to work hard and try to fulfil his dream of playing for India.

Also on this occasion, Piyush Dubey (High-Performance Manager of India for Hockey) who has been the coach of the Indian men’s hockey team that won the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, was present along with the administrator of the National Stadium Shri Dilip Singh National Stadium.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
PVL 2023: Kolkata Thunderbolts seek to regain upper hand against Mumbai Meteors
Next article
DGA Awards: 'The Daniels' take home top prize, 'Euphoria' honoured with Best Drama Series
This May Also Interest You
News

DGA Awards: 'The Daniels' take home top prize, 'Euphoria' honoured with Best Drama Series

Sports

PVL 2023: Kolkata Thunderbolts seek to regain upper hand against Mumbai Meteors

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab Speaker calls meeting on 'exorbitant rates of medicines'

News

Judd Apatow roasts Tom Cruise over CGI, scientology at DGA Awards

Sports

IND v AUS: Rohit to miss first ODI; Unadkat returns after nine years, Jadeja too is back (Ld)

Sports

'I am disappointed and shell-shocked': Allan Border slams Australia's panicky batting in the second Test

Technology

Chandrayaan-3: India's moon lander clears key tests successfully

Sports

Bengaluru Open: India's Sasikumar, Prajnesh win, reach final qualifying round

Sports

WFI's Oversight Committee clears 27 wrestlers for 2nd Ranking Series

Sports

Reigning Olympic champion Ryan Crouser breaks shot put world record in Idaho

News

When Austin Butler was pranked by Quentin Tarantino on 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' sets

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Varun Tomar wins bronze in 10m Air Pistol

News

Theatre chains to celebrate ‘Pathaan’ week!

Sports

Rohit to miss first ODI against Australia as selectors bring back Jadeja, Axar, Rahul

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India retain K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Unadkat for 3rd, 4th Tests

News

Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: Bikes are very integral part of my life

Technology

Google rolls out Memory, Energy Saver modes for Chrome on Mac, Windows

Technology

Alexa app to allow move music between speakers without voice command

Technology

LG Electronics showcases NFT artworks via OLED evo TVs

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor', improvement likely from Tuesday

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US