U-21 Women's Hockey League: Sakshi Rana scores six goals for Pritam Siwach Foundation

Lucknow, April 9 (IANS) Sakshi Rana struck half-a-dozen goals as Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation thrashed Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy 12-0 in the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (U-21 – Final Phase) here on Sunday.

SAI Shakti, Sports Hostel Odisha, and Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar also won their respective matches on Day 5 of the competition.

Sakshi Rana was the standout performer for Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation as she scored in the 7th minute, 9th, 35th, 40th, 50th and 58th minutes against Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy in the first game of the day.

The other scorers for Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation were Tamanna Yadav (17′, 30′, 31′), Tannu (33′), and Ravina (45′, 50′) as they won 12-0.

SAI Shakti defeated Salute Hockey Academy by a 6-0 margin in the second game. The goalscorers for SAI Shakti were Poonam Mundu (22′, 32′, 39′), Khushi (26′), Aishwarya Dubey (35′), and Pooja Nagle (54′).

The third game ended with Sports Hostel Odisha beating HAR Hockey Academy 3-1. Bhateri (15′) drew first blood for HAR Hockey Academy but Sports Hostel Odisha came back swinging through goals from Sunnelita Toppo (32′), Dipi Monika Toppo (39′), and Aliva Jate (56′) to secure the victory.

Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar defeated HIM Academy 6-4 in the last game of the day. The goal scorers for HIM Academy were Subham (11′, 12′), Rajbala (23′), and Team Captain Manita (50′). Meanwhile, goals from Sneha Sabharwal (7′, 33′, 35′), Team Captain Sukhpreet Kaur (37′, 56′), and Anjali Panwar (45′) helped Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar secure a hard-fought win.

–IANS

bsk