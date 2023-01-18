scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Trisha, Mannat star in India's 83-run victory over Scotland

By News Bureau

Benoni (South Africa), Jan 18 (IANS) India maintained their winning run in ICC Womens U19 T20 World Cup with an 83-run victory over Scotland in their final Group D match at the Willowmoore Park, here on Wednesday.

The stars of India’s huge victory were opener Gongadi Trisha and left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap. Trisha’s half-century which propelled India to post a challenging total of 151/4 while Mannat’s impressive figures of 4/12 helped in bowling out Scotland for just 66 in 13.1 overs.

The victory means India finish Group D as table toppers, registering three wins out of three matches and storm into the Super Six stage. In the Indian batting line-up, Trisha was promoted to open the batting instead of in-form Shweta Sehrawat and top-scored with 57 off 51 balls, hitting six fours in some brilliant striking of the ball.

With captain Shafali Verma and Sonia Mehdiya falling cheaply, Trisha found support in Richa Ghosh (33 off 35 balls) and Shweta making an unbeaten 31 from 10 balls. Shweta hit four fours and two sixes for boosting India to a strong position, especially hitting three fours and a six in the last four balls of the innings off Scotland skipper Katherine Fraser.

Scotland began the chase strongly, racing to 23 in their first three overs. But the introduction of spin from Shafali meant Scotland began to crumble fast. Mannat emerged as the wrecker-in-chief as Scotland batters struggled to read her loopy left-arm spin bowling.

With Archana Devi (3/14) and Sonam Yadav (2/1) attacking in tandem, Mannat helped India wrap the Scottish innings inside 14 overs, with Darcey Carter (24) and Alisa Lister (14) being the only batters to reach double figures.

Brief Scores: India 149/4 in 20 overs (Gongadi Trisha 57, Shweta Sehrawat 31 not out; Katherine Fraser 2/31, Orla Montgomery 1/28) beat Scotland 66 all out in 13.1 overs (Darcey Carter 24, Alisa Lister 14; Mannat Kashyap 4/12, Archana Devi 3/14) by 85 runs

–IANS

nr/ak

Previous article
1st ODI: Bracewell's sensational 140 in vain as India win by 12 runs, take 1-0 series lead against NZ
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Bracewell's sensational 140 in vain as India win by 12 runs, take 1-0 series lead against NZ

Sports

Football: Coaches, players and partners laud Reliance Foundation Youth Sports 2022-23

Sports

South Africa announce squad for England ODIs; Magala, Jansen return

Sports

India Open 2023: Srikanth loses to Axelsen in first round; Lee Zii Jia, Antonsen register hard-fought win (Ld)

Technology

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX claims $415 mn hacked

News

Imaad Shah, Saba Azad among homespun artistes at Lollapalooza India

News

'Salaar' makers drop night shoot pic, indicate Prabhas movie on track

Technology

Netflix hiring for flight attendant, offering pay of up to $385k

News

Drones for shopping malls? 'Shark Tank India 2' judges bite the idea

Sports

DCW sends notice to Sports Ministry over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

Netflix takes K-Content to new heights with its 2023 slate

News

Allu Arjun gives shoutout for daughter as she dubs for 'Shaakuntalam'

News

Enter ‘Manoj Wagle’; Vipul Deshpande joins Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

Technology

Apple launches 2nd Gen HomePod with next-level sound experience

Technology

Microsoft sacks 10,000 employees, Nadella says 'will treat our people with dignity'

Sports

1st ODI: Hardik Pandya's freak clean bowled dismissal leaves ex-cricketers unconvinced

Sports

Australian Open: Coco Gauff knocks out Raducanu in second round

Sports

Will hang myself if sexual harassment charges against me are proven: WFI chief

Sports

India Open: Srikanth loses to Axelsen, bows out in first round

Sports

IND v NZ, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill becomes youngest player to score a double century in ODIs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US