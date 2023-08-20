UAE script history with series-levelling win over New Zealand

Dubai, Aug 19 (IANS) Skipper Muhammad Waseem led from the front with a 29-ball 55 as UAE scripted a stunning win over New Zealand in the second T20I here on Saturday to level the three-match series.

After restricting the Black Caps to 142/8 with Aayan Afzal Khan claiming 3-20 and Muhammad Jawadullah taking 2-16, the hosts rode on a superb knock by their skipper to 144/5 in 15.4 overs to win by two wickets with 26bballs to spare.

Waseem started off in a cautious manner, getting to 16 off 13 balls before going berserk. The opener slammed four fours and three sixes and raced to his fifty off just 27 balls as UAE made a strong start in pursuit of 143.

UAE were 44/2 at the end of the powerplay thanks to Vriitya Aravind’s 21-ball 25, but Waseem was yet to take charge at that point of time.

In the first over after Power-play, Waseem started to show more intent, smashing Mitchell Santner down the ground for a four and then hammering a six off Kyle Jamieson in the next over. He hit a four and a six off Cole McConchie before hoisting Santner for a six to get to his fifty off a mere 27 balls.

Waseem fell soon after his fifty, but the opening wasn’t quite enough for New Zealand to put pressure on the hosts.

Asif Khan played a mature hand in the company of Basil Hameed as the duo put on a stand that further frustrated the Kiwis. While UAE weren’t still marching to a win, that changed in the 15th over when Asif Khan hit James Neesham for two fours.

He followed it up with a six off Tim Southee in the first ball next over to put UAE on the brink of a memorable win. Two more fours followed as UAE celebrated a remarkable win, their first T20I win over a Test-playing nation other than Ireland and Afghanistan.

Earlier, New Zealand once again lost early wickets as Tim Seifert fell in the third over and Aayan Khan picked up the wickets of Mitchell Santner, promoted to No.3, and Dane Cleaver off back-to-back deliveries.

Mark Chapman stood tall for the visitors even as the UAE bowlers chipped away at the other end. Chapman made 63 off 46 balls and was only dismissed in the final over, but aside from Neesham’s 17-ball 21, he hardly found any support.

The par total of 142, their lowest against a non-Test playing nation, wasn’t quite enough to put off a spirited UAE side.

Brief scores:

New Zealand 142/8 in 20 overs (Mark Chapman 63; Aayan Afzal Khan 3-20, Muhammad Jawadullah 2-16) lost to United Arab Emirates 144/2 in 15.4 overs (Muhammad Waseem 55, Asif Khan 48 not out; Tim Southee 1-32). by 2 wickets.

