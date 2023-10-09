scorecardresearch
UEFA postpones Israel-Switzerland Euro 2024 qualifier

By Agency News Desk

Jerusalem, Oct 9 (IANS) Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifier between Israel and Switzerland has been postponed due to the security situation in Israel, the Israel Football Association (IFA) said in a statement.

Citing a UEFA media release, IFA said that Matchday 7 of Group I, that was to be played at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv-Yafo, had been postponed due to fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The UEFA decision covers all international matches in Israel scheduled for the next two weeks, including Israel’s matches against Estonia and Germany in the 2025 U-21 Championship qualifiers.

The qualification mini-tournament of the 2024 U-17 Championship, involving hosts Israel, Belgium, Gibraltar and Wales was also suspended.

UEFA noted that it will take an additional few days to evaluate whether Israel’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo in Pristina can be held on its scheduled date of October 15, or if it too needs to be postponed.

