Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Advertisement
WorldSports

Uganda reaches semifinals of ICC T20 Women's World Cup qualifiers

Uganda qualified for the semifinals at the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 Women's World Cup African qualifiers.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk

Entebbe, Uganda, Dec 13 (IANS) Uganda qualified for the semifinals at the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 Women’s World Cup African qualifiers. Uganda went into the match against Namibia aware that a victory would book them a place in the knockout stage, and Lawrence Ssematimba’s team did not disappoint as they won by 4 wickets in the match played at the Entebbe Cricket Oval. The Namibian side batted first and put on 92/10, but the Ugandan team, excelling with the bat, reached 93/6 to secure the match, reports Xinhua.

Uganda’s Anyait Lorna and skipper Consulate Aweko were in good form, each picking three wickets. Janet Mbabazi, Evelyn Anyipo, and Rita Musamali also picked a wicket apiece to limit Namibia’s opportunities.

Advertisement

Uganda started their campaign with a win against Rwanda on Sunday. They need to defeat Nigeria on Thursday to top Group B.

“We are very glad that we played as a team and managed to defeat a higher-ranked team of Namibia,” said Aweko.

- Advertisement -

In another game earlier on Tuesday, Nigeria defeated Rwanda. Action continues on Wednesday with Kenya facing Botswana, while Zimbabwe takes on Tanzania.

The top two teams will qualify for the global qualifiers that will be held in Dubai next year. The 2024 ICC T20 Women’s World Cup will be hosted by Bangladesh.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

cs/

Advertisement
Previous article
Top ranking within sight as South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt makes rapid rise
Next article
Chelsea defender James suffers another injury setback
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement