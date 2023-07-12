scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ultimate Table Tennis: Chennai Lions face Puneri Paltan in season 4 opener (preview)

By Agency News Desk

Pune, July 12 (IANS) Defending champions Chennai Lions will face Puneri Paltan in the opening match of the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4, beginning on Thursday at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, here.

Chennai Lions’ challenge will be spearheaded by veteran Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal.

“We are delighted that Ultimate Table Tennis is back with Season 4. All of us are ready to see some top table tennis action as UTT makes the game really exciting. A lot of young players also get to be a part of it which is a really great thing for Indian table tennis,” said Sharath Kamal during the pre-season press conference, here on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan paddler Hana Matelova is excited to play in India and wants to give her best to take the franchise to new heights this season.

“It’s an honour to be a part of the UTT family again and I would like to continue the way I performed in UTT Season 2. I am looking forward to playing with my teammates and we will try to go as far as possible in the tournament,” Matelova said.

India star Manika Batra is also a key attraction of Season 4 and she will represent Bengaluru Smashers.

“I am really excited to play in the UTT this season. There are a lot of new faces in the league in Season 4 and it will be a thrilling experience to play with them as all of them are really talented. Bengaluru Smashers will give their best in every tie,” Batra said.

Dabang Delhi TTC’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran said: “The league has played a tremendous role in nurturing Indian talent because when I played my first I was a young boy and now I am a regular player for India in the international circuit. So, it’s a great opportunity for everyone and we are looking forward to Season 4.”

U Mumba TT’s Lily Zhang is enthralled to play in India and believes that UTT Season 4 will put Indian table tennis on the world map.

“I am super excited to be here in India again and play some really good tennis. I played here in Season 2 and it feels great UTT is back again this time with new faces. The team spirit and environment in this competition are really good and I am looking forward to all the enthralling table tennis action,” said Zhang.

A total of 36 players, including 12 international players, will engage in thrilling action over a period of 18 days in Season 4.

Out of 36 paddlers, 14 have played in the Olympics, while nine players have showcased their strengths in the Commonwealth Games.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tom Holland says Hollywood is not for him as it 'scares' him
Next article
'Mission Start Ab' to put spotlight on India's grassroots innovators
This May Also Interest You
News

'Mission Start Ab' to put spotlight on India's grassroots innovators

News

Tom Holland says Hollywood is not for him as it 'scares' him

News

Mona Singh: Indian TV should get out of ‘kitchen politics, dying and coming back’

Technology

EU approves Broadcom’s $61 bn VMware acquisition

News

Sudip Sharma's 'Kohrra' highlights the untold side of Punjab's NRI diaspora

News

Shiva Rajkumar oozes swag as he eats a whisky shot of pani puri in 'Ghost' teaser

Technology

AI can address high cost, poor patient experience in healthcare: Report

Technology

Google rolling out feature to let users negotiate time directly in Gmail

News

Paul King: Hugh Grant was picked for Oompa Loompas as he embodied their morbidly funny sarcasm

News

Vijay Varma as cop faces bullying from peers in ‘Kaalkoot’ first look

News

Alia Bhatt got ‘nervous’ for her style during pregnancy, shares ‘precious’ duty as mum

News

Raja Kumari wrote, performed the ‘King Khan’ rap for ‘Jawan’ prevue

Technology

MG Motor launches new EV with Autonomous Level 2 tech in India

News

Morgan Freeman contracts unknown illness, misses promotional trip to UK

News

Popular Korean, Turkish and Russian content to be aired on Hindi GEC Atrangii

News

New ‘Blue Beetle’ trailer sees Jamie Reyes battle Indestructible Man

News

Atlee on working with Shah Rukh Khan: I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of

News

Mouni Roy sent back from airport as she fails to show passport

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US