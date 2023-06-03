scorecardresearch
Gary Kirsten: Unfair to compare Shubman Gill with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Former India head coach Gary Kirsten believes that it will be unfair right now to compare young India batter Shubman Gill with legendary batters Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Kirsten was batting coach and mentor of Gujarat Titans when Gill scored 890 runs in 17 innings, including three centuries, to be the leading run-getter of IPL 2023, as the side finished runners-up in the competition.

“He is a young player who has incredible skill and determination to be one of the best players in the world. It would be unfair to compare him to Sachin and Virat so early in his journey.”

“I believe he has the game to successfully play across all three formats for India. You don’t often see that, these days, particularly as T20 cricket is developing and progressing so fast,” Kirsten was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Asked on what has impressed him about Gill, Kirsten, the former South Africa opener, said, “First, his confidence and self- belief in knowing what he is capable of. Second is his work ethic and professionalism around how he prepares for the games. And finally, his game sense and how he puts a performance together with his skill sets.”

With Gill set to open the batting alongside India captain Rohit Sharma in the upcoming World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval from June 7-11, Kirsten wants him to keep learning about the game all the time and stick to his close circle.

“Shubman has all the credentials to become a great player for India, across all the formats. Like any player he will be met with challenges and obstacles; how he handles those and keeps progressing will ultimately determine his long-term success. I would encourage him to keep learning and to engage with those who can offer him trusted counsel.”

Kirsten signed off by saying Gill has capabilities to be a captain in future. “I think he has the potential to become a leader. He has a good knowledge and understanding of the game and he gets on well with his teammates.”

