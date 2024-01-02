Wednesday, January 3, 2024
United Cup: Novak Djokovic-led Serbia edge Czech Republic to set Australia QF

Serbia found a way to reach the quarter-finals at the United Cup

Novak Djokovic, Serbia edge Czech, Republic _ pic courtesy news agency

Perth, Jan 2 (IANS) Serbia found a way to reach the quarter-finals at the United Cup on Tuesday when they edged past Czech Republic in the decisive mixed doubles match. Olga Danilovic and Hamad Medjedovic walked onto the court against Czechs Miriam Kolodziejova and Petr Nouza needing to win one set to advance to the last eight. After losing the opener, Danilovic and Medjedovic rallied to earn a dramatic 4-6, 7-5, 10-8 win.

Danilovic and Medjedovic produced big-time tennis to win Group E and set a quarter-final clash against Group C winners Australia on Wednesday night.

Novak Djokovic, who made his United Cup debut this week, overcame a tricky test from Jiri Lehecka to level the tie after Danilovic lost the opening rubber to Marketa Vondrousova 16, 6-3, 3-6.

The World No. 1 Serb struggled with a wrist problem throughout the match and recovered from a second-set dip, where he squandered a 3-1 lead, to eventually defeat the 22-year-old 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1 in two hours and 18 minutes.

Djokovic holds a standout record in Australia, having won the Australian Open a record 10 times. The 36-year-old has not lost in the country since 2018, when he fell to Hyeon Chung at the hard-court major.

