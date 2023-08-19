scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

US Masters T10: Richard Levi's fantastic innings helps New York Warriors take down Morrisville Unity

By Agency News Desk

Lauderhill, Florida, Aug 18 (IANS) The New York Warriors defeated Morrisville Unity by six runs in the US Masters T10 League, here on Friday. The New York Warriors posted 124/3 in their 10 overs before restricting Morrisville Unity to 118/5.

The Morrisville Unity couldn’t get their batting innings going right from the beginning of their innings as Parthiv Patel was dismissed by Dhammika Prasad for 3 runs in the third over. Chris Gayle and Corey Anderson also departed in quick succession, leaving Morrisville Unity in deep trouble at 33/3 in 5 overs.

Thereafter, Obus Pienaar played a brilliant innings of 35 runs from 12 balls and Shehan Jayasuriya smashed 28* runs off 10 balls, but they couldn’t take their team over the line.

Earlier in the day, Morrisville Unity won the toss and put the New York Warriors into bat. Tillakaratne Dilshan got the Warriors off to a great start as he struck Calvin Savage for consecutive boundaries in the second over. However, he was trapped LBW by Obus Pienaar in the very next over. But Richard Levi ensured that the momentum stayed on the Warriors’ side as he struck two fours and two sixes off Rahul Sharma’s bowling in the fourth over.

Thereafter, Levi smacked Sreesanth for three consecutive sixes and took the Warriors’ score to 73/1 in five overs. He sent the ball over the boundary two more times before falling to Calvin Savage for a scintillating innings of 66 runs from 25 balls in the ninth over. Corey Anderson conceded just eight runs in the last over as the New York Warriors posted 124/3 in their 10 overs.

Brief Scores: New York Warriors 124/3 (Richard Levi 66, Kamran Akmal 24, Obus Pienaar 1/18) beat Morrisville Unity 118/5 (Obus Pienaar 35, Shehan Jayasuriya 28*, Umaid Asif 3/22) by 6 runs.

–IANS

cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US regulators tell EV firm Cruise to reduce robotaxi fleet after crash
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US regulators tell EV firm Cruise to reduce robotaxi fleet after crash

Sports

ICC World Cup trophy tour lights up Kuwait and Bahrain

News

Shabana Azmi wishes to sit on hot seat of 'KBC' someday

Sports

CSL Roundup: Shandong edges Tianjin, Shanghai Port holds Meizhou

News

Sam Asghari accused of sexual harassment by gym member amid divorce from Britney Spears

News

Saiyami Kher recalls her grandma's fond love for Big B in 'KBC 15'

Technology

Parents sue gaming platform Roblox for illegally facilitating child gambling

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt shares hot pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan, suggests makers to cast them together; Fans says, ‘We need Shanaya and Pooja in a...

Technology

Musk to remove Block feature on X, users say 'terrible idea'

Health & Lifestyle

Haryana to combat malnutrition in Nuh

Health & Lifestyle

Plant-based diet, proper sleep, exercise & being social will help you live longer

News

'KBC 15': Abhishek reveals Big B becomes 'commentator' during Chelsea FC match

Sports

Neymar returns to Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers

Sports

Spalletti appointed as Italy's new head coach

Sports

Olympic medalist Zhu aims for season best at World Athletics Championships

Sports

Bayern thrash Werder Bremen in Bundesliga season opener

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani flaunt their stylish looks; Fans call them Ken and Barbie

Sports

Antim Panghal scripts history with successful title defence; Anurag Thakur hails Indian wrestlers

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US