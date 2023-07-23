scorecardresearch
UTT Season 4: Manika's dazzling show helps Bengaluru Smashers to lead vs Puneri Paltan

By Agency News Desk

Pune, July 23 (IANS) Former Commonwealth Games singles gold medallist Manika Batra of Bengaluru Smashers stamped her authority with a dominating show against Hana Matelova of Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in the ongoing Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex on Sunday.

Manika, India’s highest-ranked player who won the women’s singles gold medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, thumped the Czech paddler 2-1 to register her third women’s singles victory in season 4 for Bengaluru Smashers.

The franchise-based league, promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), saw Bengaluru Smashers making a good start on Sunday.

Manika, the World No.35, showed immaculate control on her backhand early on to win the first game 11-9 before Hana fought back brilliantly to clinch the second game 11-8 and took the match into the decider.However, Manika held her nerves and pocketed the third game 11-6 as well the match.

Earlier, World No.58 Kirill Gerassimenko beat 2018 ITTF African-Cup champion Omar Assar 2-1 to give Bengaluru franchise a perfect start.The World No.23 Omar began the first game in aggressive mode and targeted the flanks to win it by 11-8 before Kirill made an astonishing comeback to clinch the second game through a golden point.

The third game also went to the golden point where the Kazak paddler showcased immense mental fortitude to take the game and match.

–IANS

bsk

Women's Football World Cup: Sweden, Netherlands record wins; France held by Jamaica (round-up)
