VIBGYOR High wins Boys' under-14, Girls' under-12 at Mumbai leg of Jr NBA Nationals

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) VIBGYOR High School, Malad (East) won two out of four age groups as Jr NBA National Championship reached Mumbai to make the 5th stop for the tournament.

VIBGYOR High School, Malad (East) and Gokuldham High School, Goregaon (East) clinched the boys’ and girls’ titles respectively in the under-14 category in the Reliance Foundation junior NBA 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the Mumbai University Campus over at Santa Cruz on Saturday.

In the under-12 category, Don Bosco High School, Matunga secured the boys’ title and VIBGYOR High School, Malad (East) bagged the girls’ title.

The finals gave us some closely contested encounters. In the under-14 boys’ final, VIBGYOR High school, Malad (East) defeated St Joseph’s, Wadala 13-12 while Gokuldam High School, Goregaon (East) defeated Auxilium Convent High School, Wadala 07-06 in a close finish to the girls’ final.

Don Bosco High School, Matunga beat Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane 18-10 to win the under-12 boys’ as VIBGYOR High School, Malad (East) defeated St Anthony’s, Byculla 6-5 to win the girls’ title.

All four winners have qualified for the National Championship to be held in Delhi in September. The Reliance Foundation Jr NBA program will head to Chandigarh and Jamshedpur next in its effort to reach boys and girls across 14 cities leading up to the National Championships.

–IANS

