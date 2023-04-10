scorecardresearch
Villarreal's Baena reports Real Madrid's Valverde to police after car park aggression

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, April 10 (IANS) Villarreal forward Alejandro Baena has reported Real Madrid’s Uruguay international Fede Valverde to the police after an incident which reportedly saw Valverde punch Baena in the car park of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the wake of Villarreal’s 3-2 win in the ground on Saturday night.

The club confirmed the player’s decision, which means Valverde will face a criminal investigation, a communique late on Sunday explained.

“The Villarreal CF player Alejandro Baena suffered an aggression last night when he was going to the team coach after the game played against Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. In the face of this situation, the player has decided to denounce the aggressor to the National Police.”

“Villarreal rejects any acts of violence and strongly believes in the player’s version and will support him during the process.”

This means that Valverde will now face a police investigation, possible assault charges and the subsequent legal punishment if found guilty, but it is not certain whether or not he will face any sporting punishment, a Xinhua report said.

His aggression was not recorded in the referee’s match report, as it happened so long after the final whistle, but Valverde could face action from Spain’s Anti-Violence commission, although any possible sanction would not be until next season.

He could also face charges under Spanish Football Federation rules which say “actions which affect the dignity in sport,” and which carry a possible ban of between a month and two years.

–IANS

ak/

