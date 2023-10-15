scorecardresearch
Visnu Vardhan and Suraj Prabodh advance to second round of Men’s World Tennis

Dharwad, Oct 15 (IANS) Former Indian Davis Cupper and Olympian Visnu Vardhan began his campaign in the ITF Dharwad Men’s World Tennis Tour 2023 brushing aside the challenge of Parth Aggarwal to advance into the second round of the qualifiers of the US $ 25,000 event that began at the Dharwad District Lawn Tennis Association courts here on Sunday.

The Asian Games medallist emerged victorious 6-3, 6-2.

Suraj Prabodh brought cheers to the home crowd after securing an easy 6-2, 6-3 over sixth seed Atharva Sharma and advanced to the final round of qualifying.

Local lad Amar Dhariyannavar who had been given a wild card put up a bit of resistance in the first set before going down tamely 2-6, 0-6 to Ha Minh Duc Vu of Vietnam. In another match, Deepak Anantharamu who has been included in the Karnataka state tennis team for the 37th National Games staged a late fight back but in vain losing 0-6, 4-6 to third seed Faisal Qamar.

Intermittent rains delayed the proceedings forcing seven of the matches to be shifted to Monday. The final round of qualifying will also be held on Monday.

–IANS

