scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wales captain Aaron Ramsey completes Cardiff City return

By Agency News Desk

Cardiff (England), July 16 (IANS) Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has completed a sensational return to Cardiff City FC on a two-year deal.

The midfielder’s arrival at Cardiff came after Nice had earlier confirmed that Ramsey had left the French club by mutual agreement. A three-time Emirates FA Cup winner, the 32-year-old re-joins City for a third spell with the Club.

“It feels unbelievable to finally be back here. I always thought one day I’d come back, and now it’s the perfect time to do that. To be back with my family and around familiar faces is just brilliant, so I’m delighted to be back here now. I’ve missed that a lot in the last year or so, so it was important for me to be back around them,” said Aaron.

“Obviously I’m a Cardiff City fan, and watching them over the years since I’ve been away, we’ve had some low points but some big highs as well, being in the Premier League and representing Cardiff on the big stage. That’s a target of mine – to try and help my teammates and this club to get back to the top.

I’ve said it many times in the past — I owe so much to Cardiff, to the fans, to everybody who has been at the Club when I was here as a young boy coming through. For me now to come full circle, to be part of this team now, and hopefully achieve the goals we want, there’s no better feeling than that,” he added.

After coming through the ranks with the Cardiff City Academy, Ramsey became their youngest ever player in April 2007, making his first team debut aged just 16 years and 123 days — a record that stands to this day.

The midfielder broke into the Bluebirds’ side during the 2007/08 campaign and came off the bench to replace City legend Peter Whittingham in the 2008 FA Cup final, before moving to Arsenal. Ramsey returned to South Wales on loan in February 2011, making six unbeaten appearances during a one-month spell, and assisting Craig Bellamy’s famous winning goal in the South Wales derby.

With over 500 career appearances under his belt, Aaron now returns to his boyhood club on a two-year deal, after competing at the highest levels of world football for over a decade.The playmaker lifted the Emirates FA Cup on three occasions during his time with Arsenal, scoring the winning goals in the 2014 final against Hull City and the 2017 final against Chelsea.

Aaron also tasted success in Italy with Juventus, becoming a Serie A champion in 2019/20 and a Coppa Italia winner in 2021. He has also finished as runner-up in the UEFA Europa League on two occasions.

On the international stage, Ramsey has made 83 appearances for the Wales national team, scoring 20 goals. Aaron was a key member of the team which reached the semifinals of UEFA EURO 2016 and also scored the crucial goals against Hungary which secured Wales’ qualification for UEFA EURO 2020.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Twitter to soon share ad revenue from profile page views: Musk
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Twitter to soon share ad revenue from profile page views: Musk

Sports

'There was no phone call, no communication': Yuzvendra Chahal opens up about RCB snub

Technology

Asus ROG Ally: Powerful handheld gaming PC with smooth performance

Technology

Reddit removes chat history prior to 2023

Sports

Danilovic stuns top seed Navarro to win Nordea Open title

Sports

Lionel Messi completes Inter Miami move

Sports

Olivia wins gold, Linthoi Chanambam bags silver in Hong Kong Cadet Asian Cup judo championship

Sports

Wrestling: Sangeeta Phogat wins bronze medal in Hungary Ranking Series

Sports

Football: Former India international Prabhakar Mishra is dead

Sports

IOA President PT Usha appeals for peace, harmony in Manipur

Sports

UTT Season 4: Harmeet Desai beats Sathiyan to hand Goa Challengers stunning win

News

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara donates first salary from ad film to charity

News

'Padmini' producer lashes out at Kunchako Boban for not joining promo

News

Pawan Kalyan shares priceless memories with Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Ram Charan in 1st Insta post

Sports

Wimbledon: Unseeded Vondrousova shocks Jabeur to clinch first Grand Slam title (Ld)

Sports

World Aquatics C'ship: China wins three gold medals in diving

Sports

Wimbledon: Unseeded Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win first Grand Slam title

News

John Ridley to put his own twist on sci-fi genre with upcoming comic ‘Ministry of Compliance’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US