scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

West Indies recall Gabriel, Warrican and Motie for Test series in Zimbabwe

By News Bureau

St John’s (Antigua), Jan 17 (IANS) The Cricket West Indies (CWI) men’s selection panel on Tuesday recalled experienced fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, as well as left-arm spinners Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican in the 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test Series in Zimbabwe, starting on February 4.

Gabriel has taken 161 wickets in 56 Tests, placing him joint 12th in the West Indies all-time wicket-takers list and more recently was the joint-leading wicket-taker in the CG United Super50 Cup for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in November last year. Gabriel’s last Test Match was against Sri Lanka in November 2021, the CWI informed in a release on Tuesday.

Warrican’s last international appearance was also in Sri Lanka in December 2021 when he played in both matches in the Test Series. Motie made his Test debut for West Indies in Antigua in June 2022 in the first Test of the two-match Series victory against Bangladesh.

Jayden Seales is unavailable for selection following a knee injury and subsequent surgery; while Anderson Phillip is also unavailable due to injury.

Chief selector Dr Desmond Haynes said: “This is the start of the international calendar for 2023 and we will hope to start with a win. We appreciate it won’t be as easy assignment as Zimbabwe, like most other teams in world cricket, play very well on their home soil on pitches that will support their style of play.”

“We looked at the conditions we anticipate playing in, and have included two left-arm spinners who didn’t go to Australia in Motie and Warrican. With our fast bowlers, Seales has done extremely well for us since he started back in 2021, but with him unavailable we have decided that Gabriel would be best able to fill that role. He (Gabriel) is an experienced bowler who has been at the international level for over 10 years and has knowledge of the conditions in Zimbabwe when we won there in 2017,” Haynes was quoted as saying in the release.

West Indies will play both Test matches at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, with the first Test running from February 4 to 8, and the second match from February 12 to 16. Ahead of the two-Test Series, West Indies will have a three-day warm-up match against a local side set for January 28 to 30 at Bulawayo Athletic Club.

The last Test Series between Zimbabwe and the West Indies was also played at Queens Sports Club in October 2017. West Indies won the two-match Series 1-0, winning the first match by 117 runs with the second Test ending in a draw.

West Indies squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas, Jomel Warrican.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
U19 Women's T20 World Cup: India call in Yashasri as replacement for injured Hurley Gala
Next article
ILT20: MI Emirates inflict six-wicket defeat on Sharjah Warriors with a strong all-round show
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UNGA Prez to visit India, meet leaders, scientists

Sports

McGrath warns Australia that England will be tough to beat in Ashes this sumer

Technology

Japan's used car registration hits record low in 2022

Sports

ILT20: MI Emirates inflict six-wicket defeat on Sharjah Warriors with a strong all-round show

Sports

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: India call in Yashasri as replacement for injured Hurley Gala

Sports

Football: Steven Gerrard in advanced talks to take over Poland national team

Sports

Copa del Rey: Tough game for Real Madrid in Round of 16 matches in Spain

Sports

SA20: Spinner Fortuin's 3-14 helps Paarl Royals overcome Super Giants by 10 runs

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany hold Belgium 2-2; Korea prevail over Japan 2-1 in Pool B

Sports

Bhubaneswar's innovative placemaking makes Hockey World Cup special

Health & Lifestyle

'Can consider improving…': SC on cumbersome guidelines on living will

Health & Lifestyle

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pitches for inspiring action towards better mental health

Health & Lifestyle

Partner with India to leverage opportunities: Mandaviya at WEF

Sports

India Open: Sindhu crashes out, Saina advances, Lakshya beats Prannoy on a mixed day for India (Ld)

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Rwanda make history; New Zealand beat Ireland in league matches

Technology

Apple introduces next-gen Mac lineup powered by superfast M2 chips

News

Fahadh Faasil shares theatrical trailer of Malayalam film ‘Thankam’

Sports

South Africa name two uncapped players for Women's T20 Tri-Series with India, West Indies

Fashion n Lifestyle

Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Parekh wishes him on his 40th, calls him ‘my forever love’

Sports

Australian Open: Fritz, Rune and Zverev progress to second round with contrasting wins

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US