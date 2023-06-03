scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

West Indies, UAE start World Cup qualifier preparation with historic bilateral series

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) West Indies and the UAE will compete in a historic three-match ODI series in the UAE. This is the first time that the two sides will face each other in a bilateral series.

All the matches will be played at Sharjah, with the first ODI on June 4, second ODI on June 6 and the third ODI on June 9.

Both teams will be looking to get their combinations right ahead of the all-important ICC World Cup qualifiers that are scheduled to be held later in the month.

Shai Hope will lead the West Indies squad, which also includes the likes of Roston Chase, Odean Smith and Keemo Paul. Former West Indies captains Carl Hooper and Floyd Reifer have been named as Assistant Coaches in the white ball teams to work alongside new Head Coach Daren Sammy. James Franklin, the former New Zealand allrounder is the third Assistant Coach.

Speaking on his appointment, Hooper said, “When I was initially approached by Daren about the potential opportunity, I immediately confirmed my interest, as I really want to help with the challenge and make a meaningful impact. I firmly believe that it is time for West Indies Cricket to ascend, and I am confident in my ability, knowledge, and experience to aid in this endeavor.”

The UAE team features an experienced Rohan Mustafa and will be led by Muhammad Waseem.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Lady Gaga on mental health benefits of make-up: 'Sometimes it lifts my spirits'
Next article
Apple's AR headset may enter mass production in October
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Rahul Bheke extends Mumbai City FC stay by one year

Sports

Thailand Open 2023: India's challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

Sports

French Open: Varillas reaches last 16 with win over Hurkacz, makes history for Peru

Health & Lifestyle

From Bhiwani's bylanes to London's Nehru Centre, a journey with strokes

News

CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing: Rajiv Sethu makes winning debut in new category; Mathana Kumar shines

News

Goa Environmental Film Festival kicks off with 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Sports

Josh Tongue retained as England name unchanged 16-player squad for first two Ashes Tests

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Teams auction on June 10, players' trade set for July 22

Sports

More games give us a chance to try out plenty of things: Igor Stimac

Sports

'I'm really upset': Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness (ld)

Technology

All new Model 3 cars qualify for $7,500 EV tax credit in US: Tesla

Technology

Now Indian girls aspire to build world-class apps, solve problems

News

Tom Hanks admits he wasn’t a fan of some of his own films

Sports

Odisha train tragedy: Indian sports fraternity expresses grief, offers condolences to victims

News

Rajniesh Duggall talks about his international debut with 'Postcards'

News

Abdu Rozik to join Shiv Thakare in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' adventure

Sports

David Warner plans to retire from Test cricket at SCG against Pakistan next year

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US