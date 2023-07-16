scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wimbledon 2023: Alcaraz overcomes Djokovic in five-set thriller, to claim maiden grass-court major

By Agency News Desk

London, July 16 (IANS) Spanish World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz fought back from a set down to overcome Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller, claiming his maiden Wimbledon men’s singles title and prolonging the Serbian legend’s wait for the 24th major.

Alcaraz, the reigning US Open champion after winning the title last year, came up with an inspired performance to overcome Djokovic for a 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 victory that would now extend his stay at the top of the World Rankings.

Alcaraz recovered from a shaky start to deliver a high-quality championship-match display and become just the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple major titles before turning 21.

With this win, Alcaraz snapped Djokovic’s 34-match winning streak at Wimbledon with his four-hour, 42-minute victory. The 20-year-old, known for his huge groundstrokes and delicate touches, lit up the All England Club courts this fortnight and became just the fourth active male player to lift the trophy at the All England Club, after Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

It was a disappointing end for 23-time major winner Djokovic after he came to Wimbledon after winning the Australian and French Open titles.

Seven-time Wimbledon winner Djokovic made a sizzling start in the final as he surged to a 5-0 lead and claimed the first set 6-1. But Alcaraz dug deep to clinch a crucial second-set tie-break before holding off a Djokovic comeback to claim the title.

With the pair going toe to toe in a series of scintillating exchanges on the slick Wimbledon grass, their third ATP head-to-head encounter frequently had the crowd on its feet on Centre Court.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dhananjaya de Silva helps Sri Lanka recover from Shaheen's early blows in first Test
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Dhananjaya de Silva helps Sri Lanka recover from Shaheen's early blows in first Test

Sports

Diamond LeaguSteeplechaser Avinash Sable finishes sixth in Silesia, qualifies for Paris Olympics

Sports

UTT Season 4: Diya Chitale powers U Mumba TT to second straight win

Sports

Mahesh Gawali, on a successful journey from a great player to a meticulous coach

Sports

UTT Season 4: Goa Challengers look to build on winning start against Puneri Paltan

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Prithviraj Tondaiman wins bronze at Lonato Shotgun World Cup

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Quan, Chen extend China's winning run in diving

Sports

Asian Athletics C'ships: Jyothi, Parul win silvers as India end third with 27 medals

News

Tom Cruise's love for death-defying stunts leaves him with slew of injuries

News

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden wrap up Milan tour

Health & Lifestyle

TN government continues to oppose NEET: Health minister

News

Karan Johar gets roasted by his kids Yash, Roohi in Insta video

Technology

US scientists discover chemical to reverse ageing 

Sports

BAN v IND: Gave at least 20 runs extra, nobody took responsibility in batting department, says Harmanpreet Kaur

News

13 years of ‘Udaan’: There couldn’t have been a better debut, says Rajat Barmecha

News

Emma Heming Wills posts heartfelt tribute to hubby Bruce Willis on 35th anniversary of ‘Die Hard’

Sports

BAN v IND: Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan help Bangladesh clinch first-ever ODI victory over India

Technology

Startups in India will increase 10x in next 4-5 years: MoS IT

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US