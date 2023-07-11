scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wimbledon: Madison Keys halts Mirra Andreeva's dream run to enter quarterfinals

By Agency News Desk

London, July 10 (IANS) The 25th seed American Madison Keys came from a set and a break down to snap qualifier Mirra Andreeva’s dream run at Wimbledon in the fourth round, advancing to her ninth major quarterfinal with 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-2 win, here on Monday.

This was Keys’ second Wimbledon quarterfinal. She previously made the last eight at the grass-court major in 2015.

The 16-year-old Andreeva had been bidding to become the youngest Wimbledon quarterfinalist since Anna Kournikova in 1997.

She came within five points of this achievement when she held a point to lead 5-1 in the second set, only for Keys to escape with a backhand winner that would turn her fortunes around.

However, No.102-ranked Andreeva is still guaranteed to break into the Top 100 for the first time after competing in just four tour-level events.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian junior badminton c'ships: India lose to Indonesia, end their team event campaign in quarters
Next article
Nikhil, Ronit off to flying start in Junior Boys' National Boxing Championships
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wimbledon 2023:Djokovic survives tough moments, finishes off Hurkacz to reach quarters; Eubanks stuns Tsitsipas

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Rohan Bopanna and his partner reach pre-quarters in men's doubles

Sports

Abhishek, Sabi elected president, secretary of DSJA

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Medvedev, Rybakina reach quarterfinals as Lehecka, Haddad Maia retire

Sports

SAFF Championship triumph a demonstration ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,of Indian football's growth in stature, says Dr Shaji Prabhakaran

Sports

Lonato World Cup Shotgun: Ganemat Sekhon begins well in women's skeet championship

Sports

World Esports C'ships: India’s DOTA 2 squad set to kick off Asian qualifiers

Sports

Nikhil, Ronit off to flying start in Junior Boys' National Boxing Championships

Sports

Asian junior badminton c'ships: India lose to Indonesia, end their team event campaign in quarters

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro among retained players for Desert Vipers in ILT20 ahead of season two

Sports

Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Wasim Jaffer among prominent names for India-West Indies Tests coverage on JioCinema

Sports

Justin Langer in line for Lucknow Super Giants' head coach role: Reports

Sports

Never had a more special moment than that in my cricket career, says Gavaskar on a 1983 WC triumph

Sports

Bajwa, Usmani re-elected as Associate Member representative of ICC Chief Executives' Committee

Sports

MI Emirates retain Pollard, Bravo, Pooran, Boult among 12 players for ILT20 Season 2

Sports

Confidence shown during Qualifiers can be taken into the ODI World Cup, says Chris Silverwood

Sports

Penalty corner conversion is collective hard work of entire team, says Harmanpreet Singh

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar leads birthday wishes for legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar on his 74th birthday

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US