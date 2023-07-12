scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wimbledon: Sabalenka overpowers Keys to reach semifinals

By Agency News Desk

London, July 12 (IANS) Aryna Sabalenka dismissed Madison Keys in straight sets to reach the Wimbledon semifinals, here on Wednesday. Sabalenka is now one win away from overtaking Iga Swiatek as the top-ranked player.

After defeating No.25 seed Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4 in quarterfinals, Sabalenka will need to defeat No.6 Ons Jabeur, who knocked off defending champion Elena Rybakina in three sets.

Asked what motivates Sabalenka more — the chance for her first Wimbledon title, or the No.1 ranking?, she said,” “To be honest. I want both. But I’m trying to focus on myself because I know if I start thinking about all this stuff, I’m going to lose my focus on the court, my game.”

“Later on we’ll see if I’m ready to become World No. 1, or if I’m ready to play another final,” she added.

Sabalenka is the only woman to reach at least the semifinals of the past four Grand Slams. The reigning Australian Open champion has won 17 of 18 matches at this year’s majors, equaling Serena Williams’ feat of 2015.

On the other hand, Keys entered the match with a flawless 9-0 record this year on grass, going back to her second title at Eastbourne. This was the 28-year-old American’s second quarter final here, but Wimbledon remains the only major she hasn’t advanced to the semifinals.

Sabalenka has now reached 40 match-wins for the year, behind only Swiatek. This run is particularly meaningful to her considering she was unable to play a year ago.

“I was really sad, but at the same time I was thinking that, ‘OK, it’s a good time to kind of like reset and start everything over again,” Sabalenka said.

“I was struggling a lot with my serve, with these emotions, with a lot of stuff. I just took that time as a good preparation, as a good little switch.

I did really good work, and it helped me at the US Open. Then I started believing in myself more, I started playing better, I started feeling better on court. Emotionally, I start feeling better. I think this period gave me so much belief in myself,” he added.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Elon Musk launches xAI company to ‘understand true nature of universe’
Next article
ISSF World Cup: Ganemat Sekhon equals national record again, misses final berth by a point
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ISSF World Cup: Ganemat Sekhon equals national record again, misses final berth by a point

Technology

Elon Musk launches xAI company to ‘understand true nature of universe’

Sports

1st Test: Ashwin, Thakur, Jadeja among wickets as India reduce West Indies to 68/4 at lunch

News

Mike November is Michael Kelly’s greatest job so far

Sports

Duleep Trophy Final, Day 1: West Zone reduce South Zone to 182/7 despite Hanuma Vihari fifty

Technology

IMC 2023 to position us as global tech powerhouse: IT Minister

News

Will Sreeleela replace Rashmika Mandanna in Venky Kudumula’s film

Sports

1st Test: Number three is a position where I want to consolidate, says Shubman Gill

Sports

'A look back in fondness': Ten International goals Sunil Chhetri remembers most

News

Meghalaya and Munnar on TV actor-biker Karan Suchak’s wishlist

News

'Barbie' won't be banned in Philippines, but controversial map scene will be blurred

Sports

Star Sports acquires television broadcast rights for ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Technology

Doctors seeing 30% rise in hip surgeries in young patients post pandemic

News

Know how Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is ‘full of paradoxes, ethical dilemmas’

News

Mohit Malhotra's parents wanted him to be a doctor; now he plays one

News

‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2 official poster revealed

News

Denied bank account, acid attack survivor Pragya Prasun reaches out for help to Shah Rukh Khan

Technology

Adobe expands Firefly globally, supports prompts in 8 Indian regional languages

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US