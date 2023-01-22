scorecardresearch
Winners of the ICC Awards 2022 set to be revealed from Monday onwards

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday unveils the schedule for announcing the winners of the coveted ICC Awards 2022, starting from Monday, January 23.

After shortlists for the 13 individual awards were announced last month, the ICC Voting Academy and hundreds of thousands of global cricket fans submitted their selections to identify the best performers from a year which included the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, and a host of other international contests.

Before the individual prize-winners are announced, including the iconic Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, the ICC will reveal five Teams of the Year, specially selected by the independent panel of media representatives that make up the ICC Voting Academy.

Monday will see the ICC Men’s and Women’s T20I Teams of the Year being unveiled. The ICC Men’s and Women’s ODI Teams of the Year, and the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year will be announced the following day on January 24.

Attention will then turn to the 13 individual award categories from January 25, when the ICC will confirm winners of the Associate, T20I and Emerging Cricketer of the Year categories in both men’s and women’s.

The final day of announcements on January 26, will see the ICC recognise the Umpire of the Year, followed by the recipients of the Men’s and Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Awards and the Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year Award.

Later that day, the ICC will name the winner of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, closely followed by the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year. ICC Awards 2022 announcements will culminate in celebrating the winner of the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.

From India, young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been nominated for the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year, while right-arm fast-bowler Renuka Thakur and left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia have been nominated for the ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

Right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav is one of the four nominees for ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year, while left-handed opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is nominated for the ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year and ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year awards.

–IANS

nr/bsk

