scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

With Harry Kane leading the line, Bayern Munich to Kick off title defence on August 19

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) German giants Bayern Munich, who have won a record 32 Bundesliga titles, including last season, have added more fire power to their arsenal with the signing of the talismanic forward Harry Kane.

The England captain is well known for his abilities in front of goal, and fits perfectly into the Bayern Munich set-up, and is likely to break more than a few goal-scoring records. With Kane looking to add more feathers to his hat and Bayern Munich, coached by Thomas Tuchel, hungrier than ever, the ingredients are all in place for a delightful opening to the Bundesliga season.

Up first for Kane and Bayern Munich, there will be an away game at Weder Bremen, which is scheduled for August 19.

The game will kick off at 12 am (IST) on August 19, and will mark the beginning of what is expected to be yet another storied season of German football. Will any one be able to upset the applecart at the end of the year?

Later on, in the day, Bayer Leverkusen host RB Leipzig at 1900 hrs (IST) and Borussia Dortmund take on FC Koln at 2200 hrs (IST).

On Sunday, it will be Union Berlin who host Mainz at 1900 hrs (IST) and that will be followed up by Eintracht Frankfurt playing Darmstadt at 2200 hrs (IST).

The Bundesliga will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

–IANS

cs

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nikhil Siddhartha unveils warrior-mode poster for upcoming 'Swayambhu'
Next article
Neeraj Pandey is definitely a 'bad habit', says Anupam Kher
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Govt has special focus on traditional medicine, says Mandaviya

News

Neeraj Pandey is definitely a 'bad habit', says Anupam Kher

News

Nikhil Siddhartha unveils warrior-mode poster for upcoming 'Swayambhu'

Sports

Pro Championship 2023: Golfers Akshay Sharma, Sunhit Bishnoi gain two-shot advantage on moving day

Sports

Virat best at No. 3 and has 5 to 7 years of cricket, says his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Sports

Young guns put up stellar show in chess World Cup, on the prowl for more

Sports

Durand Cup 2023: Chennaiyin beat Delhi FC to finish on top of Group E

Sports

1st T20I: Bumrah returns as India opt to bowl first against Ireland; Rinku, Prasidh to make debut

Technology

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal plans e-commerce startup: Report

Technology

7 in 10 IT leaders believe AI-enabled tech will make teams more efficient: Study

Technology

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez pair up with A-list couple on vacation before wedding

News

Sana Sayyad shares her joy over shooting with Ayushmann, Ananya

News

How Bruce Lee inspired creators of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'

News

‘KBC 15’: Abhishek Bachchan shares what happens when Amitabh Bachchan sits for family movie night

Technology

Sun's activity is behind Neptune vanishing clouds

News

Rajamouli visits Pulpit Rock in Norway with wife Rama

Technology

Hackers target over 1K Indian websites as part of I-Day malicious campaign

Sports

SAFF U-16 C'ships will be a good test, boys can only grow from here, says U16 men's football coach Ishfaq Ahmed

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US