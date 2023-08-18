With Harry Kane leading the line, Bayern Munich to Kick off title defence on August 19

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) German giants Bayern Munich, who have won a record 32 Bundesliga titles, including last season, have added more fire power to their arsenal with the signing of the talismanic forward Harry Kane.

The England captain is well known for his abilities in front of goal, and fits perfectly into the Bayern Munich set-up, and is likely to break more than a few goal-scoring records. With Kane looking to add more feathers to his hat and Bayern Munich, coached by Thomas Tuchel, hungrier than ever, the ingredients are all in place for a delightful opening to the Bundesliga season.

Up first for Kane and Bayern Munich, there will be an away game at Weder Bremen, which is scheduled for August 19.

The game will kick off at 12 am (IST) on August 19, and will mark the beginning of what is expected to be yet another storied season of German football. Will any one be able to upset the applecart at the end of the year?

Later on, in the day, Bayer Leverkusen host RB Leipzig at 1900 hrs (IST) and Borussia Dortmund take on FC Koln at 2200 hrs (IST).

On Sunday, it will be Union Berlin who host Mainz at 1900 hrs (IST) and that will be followed up by Eintracht Frankfurt playing Darmstadt at 2200 hrs (IST).

The Bundesliga will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

–IANS

