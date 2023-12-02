- Advertisement -
Women’s Premier League 2024 player auction list announced

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) The second edition of the Women’s Premier League Player Auction list is out with a total of 165 cricketers set to go under the gavel on December 9, 2023, here.

Out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas players of which 15 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, uncapped players are 109.

“A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with 9 spots for overseas players.

“INR 50 Lakhs is the highest reserve price with 2 players – Deandra Dottin and Kim Garth – choosing to be slotted in the top bracket,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Four players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 40 lakh.

0
