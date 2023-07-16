World Aquatics C'ships: Quan, Chen extend China's winning run in diving

Fukuoka (Japan), July 16 (IANS) China’s teen stars Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi retained the title in the women’s synchronized 10-metre platform on Sunday, earning China’s fifth gold medal in as many diving events at the World Aquatics Championships.

Quan and Chen, who have won almost everything from the platform events in the last three years, dominated from start to finish, scoring 369.84 points to beat second-placed Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson of Britain by 58.08 points, reports Xinhua.

The bronze medal went to American pair Delaney Schnell and Jessica Parratto, who finished on 294.42.

Earlier, Peng Jianfeng, the 2017 world champion, claimed his first world title in six years from his favoured 1m springboard.

The 29-year-old scored a total of 440.45 points in six dives. Mexico’s Osamar Olvera Ibarra finished second with 428.85 points, and Zheng Jiuyuan added a bronze for China with 418.30.

China, who swept all 13 gold medals in diving at last year’s World Championships in Budapest, is looking forward to consolidating its status with only one year to go before the Paris Olympic Games.

The 16-year-old Quan and the 17-year-old Chen, who will both compete in the individual events, have already set their sights on Paris.

“I definitely want to win gold,” said Chen. “But I also hope that both of us will be able to go to [the 2024 Olympic Games in] Paris. We will have to be more focused on our daily training.”

China’s twin sisters Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi suffered a heavy blow in women’s duet-free title defense, finishing in a distant fourth place.

Japan’s Higa Moe and Yasunaga Mashiro won the gold, the host nation’s third in artistic swimming following siblings Tomoka Sato and Yotaro Sato’s victory in the mixed duet technical earlier and the women’s solo technical title from Yukiko Inui on Saturday.

Germany claimed their second gold medal from open water swimming as Florian Wellbrock won the men’s 10-kilometre event.

The 25-year-old, who had previously won the event at the 2019 Gwangju World Championships and took bronze in Budapest last year, clocked one hour, 50 minutes and 40.30 seconds, followed by Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary in 1:50:59.00 and fellow German Oliver Klemet in 1:51:00.80.

“It’s amazing, back on the top of the world. Double gold for Germany and also one bronze medal, so three Olympic spots for the German team, it’s unbelievable,” said Wellbrock of Leonie Back’s victory in the women’s 10km race on Saturday.

