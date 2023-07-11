World Esports C'ships: India’s DOTA 2 squad set to kick off Asian qualifiers

Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), July 10 (IANS) In their quest to qualify for the 15th World Esports Championships, India’s DOTA 2 team is gearing up to go all out against the top teams from the continent in the Asian LAN qualifiers here on Monday.

A total of eight elite DOTA 2 teams will be competing in the Asian qualifiers for a prize pool of $12,500 across two groups from July 10-13.

Team India led by captain Manav Kunte (mnz), alongside Vishal Vernekar (HBK), Abhishek Yadav (Abhi-), Shahbaz Hussain (PinkMaN), and Krish Gupta (Krish`) will begin their campaign against Mongolia and the Philippines on the opening day before going head-to-head with Kyrgyzstan on Day 2.

All group stage matches will be contested in the best-of-one format followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals, and grand finals which will be played in the best-of-three format. The champions will be rewarded with $7000 in prize money with the second and third-placed teams being awarded $3,500 and $2,000 respectively.

Talking about the preparations and goals of the unit, team captain Manav Kunte commented, “Going into the Asian qualifiers, our goal is crystal clear: to qualify for the 15th World Esports Championships. The journey will be challenging against some of the best DOTA 2 outfits from Asia but we will go out all guns blazing and leave no room for errors.

“We are confident of our talent as a team and apart from our preparations, our team bonding as well as strategies will help us come out on top. Together, we strive to make our nation proud and qualify for the prestigious event,” he was quoted as saying in a release on Monday.

Having triumphed in the National Esports Championships (NESC) 2023, conducted by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) earlier this year, the team made their way to the Asian qualifiers by convincingly defeating Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal in the South Asian qualifiers in May. The squad’s prominent players Vishal and Abhishek were also part of the historic DOTA 2 team that won the bronze medal at the Commonwealth Esports Championships in 2022.

“Our DOTA 2 team has been working diligently in their preparation for the Asian qualifiers. They have shown exceptional dedication and commitment to excel against the top teams from Asia. Judging by the team’s performances in the NESC 2023 followed by the South Asian qualifiers we have no doubt that they will utilize their experience and expertise to ace these qualifiers. Everyone at ESFI wishes them the best of luck in their pursuit of victory,” said Vinod Tiwari, President, Esports Federation of India.

Following the DOTA 2 qualifiers, India’s male and female CS:GO teams will also participate in the Asian qualifiers. The male team’s qualifiers will take place from July 13-17 while the female team’s qualifiers will be held from July 15-17.

The country’s well-renowned Tekken 7 professional Abhinav Tejan and eFootball athlete Ibrahim Gulrez have already secured their qualification at the 15th WEC that has a whopping prize pool of $500,000 (INR 4.12 crore) and is set to be the largest edition of the tournament to date with at least 130 countries participating in eFootball, DOTA 2, Tekken7, Mobile Legends, PUBG: Mobile and CS:GO.

–IANS

bsk