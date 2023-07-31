scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

World University Games: India surpass world record to win men's 10m air rifle team gold

By Agency News Desk

Chengdu (China), July 31 (IANS) India surpassed the shooting men’s 10m air rifle team world record on Monday and won a gold medal at the 31st FISU World University Games, here.

India shot 1894.7 points for the title, 7.3 points ahead of the previous world record set by China in 2018.

However, since the shooting results of FISU World University Games are not included in the results of the ISSF, the governing body for Olympic shooting events, it does not count as a new world record, Xinhua reported.

“I am very happy and proud of winning the gold medal in the World University Games. My efforts paid off,” said Indian shooter Aishwary Tomar.

–IANS

ak/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mystery object on beach most likely Indian rocket debris: Australian Space Agency
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan slams Elvish Yadav for using abusive language for Bebika Dhurve
This May Also Interest You
News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan slams Elvish Yadav for using abusive language for Bebika Dhurve

Technology

Mystery object on beach most likely Indian rocket debris: Australian Space Agency

Sports

Prithvi Shaw set for his county debut with Northamptonshire

Technology

AirTag helps track bicycle after airline lost it: Report

Technology

India now among Apple’s top 5 smartphone markets globally

Technology

Airtel prepaid Rs 8,024 cr to clear liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2015

Sports

New Zealand govt congratulates national team after FIFA Women's World Cup

Technology

Persistent launches suite of Google Cloud-powered Generative AI solutions

Sports

Defending Champions Korea, Japan arrive in Chennai for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Sports

Serie A: Leaders Botafogo rout Coritiba to stay 12 points clear

Technology

X replaces Twitter bird on Android, iOS

Technology

US investment firm Fidelity devalues holding in Indian SaaS company Gupshup

Technology

HP India introduces new range of printers for businesses

Technology

6 in 10 Indians do mobile banking to just check account balance: Report

Technology

Aiming over 50% share in super-premium Indian market with new foldables: Samsung's TM Roh

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets on iOS

Sports

Ashes 2023: England are still slight favourites as day-five Oval pitch does turn, says Nasser Hussain

Technology

Videotex captures 85% market share of webOS Hub TVs in India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US