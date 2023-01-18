scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

WPGT 2023, Leg 2: Amandeep shares lead with Pranavi on Day 1

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Amandeep Drall dropped two late bogeys on the back nine but still had a share of the lead with Pranavi Urs at the end of the first day of the second leg of the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour 2023 at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club, here on Wednesday.  

The duo shot 1-under 69 each at the BPGC in Mumbai and were one ahead of Mysore golfer Disha Kavery (70), who is only in her third season as a pro.

Two amateurs Vidhatri Urs (71) and Nishna Patel (72) were third and fourth while Vani Kapoor, who shifts focus to the Ladies European Tour next month, carded 73 after a rough front nine of 3-over. She shot 3-over 73 as did Asmitha Sathish and Afshan Fatima.

Four others, Sneha Singh, Lakhmehar Pardesi, Khushi Khanijau and Ananya Datar were tied ninth with 75.

Amandeep, playing for the first time since the season ending events on the LET Tour in 2022, had an early bogey on second but three birdies in a row from sixth to eighth and another on 11th saw her go to 3-under. She then dropped shots on 14th and 17th to finish at 69.

In contrast, Pranavi, who is likely to play on the Epson Tour in the US this season, birdied first and fourth but dropped a shot on ninth to reach the turn in 1-under. She parred each of the nine holes on the back nine to finish at 69.

Disha Kavery had one bogey on the front nine and another on 12th, but back-to-back birdies on 14th and 15th, saw her card even par 70.

Last week’s winner Seher Atwal had a difficult day with 7-over 77. She bogeyed three in a row from eighth to 10th and then a double bogey on Par-3 13th added to her woes as she finished bogey-bogey for a 7-over card. She was lying tied 15th.

Ridhima Dilawari had an even worse start at 9-over 79 with six bogeys and a triple bogey, and was tied 19th.

–IANS

ak/ 

Previous article
Sathiyan-Manika reach mix doubles quarters at WTT Contender
Next article
IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Watching Gill bat is fantastic; Siraj has been brilliant, says Rohit Sharma
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Double century one of those things, like what dreams are made of, says Shubman Gill

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC register 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC, inch closer to playoff spot

Sports

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: Watching Gill bat is fantastic; Siraj has been brilliant, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Sathiyan-Manika reach mix doubles quarters at WTT Contender

Sports

Sports Ministry gives wrestling body 72 hours to respond on sexual harassment charge

Sports

1st ODI: Gill smashes 208 as India survive Bracewell scare to win by 12 runs, take 1-0 series lead (ld)

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Trisha, Mannat star in India's 83-run victory over Scotland

Sports

1st ODI: Bracewell's sensational 140 in vain as India win by 12 runs, take 1-0 series lead against NZ

Sports

Football: Coaches, players and partners laud Reliance Foundation Youth Sports 2022-23

Sports

South Africa announce squad for England ODIs; Magala, Jansen return

Sports

India Open 2023: Srikanth loses to Axelsen in first round; Lee Zii Jia, Antonsen register hard-fought win (Ld)

Technology

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX claims $415 mn hacked

News

Imaad Shah, Saba Azad among homespun artistes at Lollapalooza India

News

'Salaar' makers drop night shoot pic, indicate Prabhas movie on track

Technology

Netflix hiring for flight attendant, offering pay of up to $385k

News

Drones for shopping malls? 'Shark Tank India 2' judges bite the idea

Sports

DCW sends notice to Sports Ministry over sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

Netflix takes K-Content to new heights with its 2023 slate

News

Allu Arjun gives shoutout for daughter as she dubs for 'Shaakuntalam'

News

Enter ‘Manoj Wagle’; Vipul Deshpande joins Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US