WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Giants in match 14 of Womens Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

The last time these two teams met in the competition, Delhi thrashed Gujarat by ten wickets, thanks to Marizanne Kapp’s five-fer and a blazing fifty by Shafali Verma. While Delhi have only lost one game to Mumbai Indians, Gujarat have won just one game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After winning the toss, Meg said India leg-spinner Poonam Yadav replaces USA’s left-arm pace all-rounder Tara Norris in the playing eleven, citing the matchup. “A new wicket, will see how it plays. Will look to bowl well and chase it down. It’s a new day today, we played well that night, they have some world class players.”

Gujarat captain Sneh Rana said South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt and uncapped pace all-rounder Ashwani Kumari come in place of Sabbhineni Meghana and Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland.

“Laura and Dunkley will be opening for us. In the last few matches, we have improved in our bowling and batting. We also have had a few good partnerships with the bat, so we are improving,” she added.

A win for the Delhi Capitals will confirm their place in top three of the points table.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (captain), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniyaa Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav

Gujarat Giants: Laura Wolvaardt, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper), Ashwani Kumari, Sneh Rana (captain), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi and Tanuja Kanwar

–IANS

nr/bsk

