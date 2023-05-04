scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, husband detained at Delhi's Singhu border

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, who won India's first ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, was taken into police custody at Singhu border, as per Delhi Police sources.

By Agency News Desk
Wrestler Geeta Phogat, husband detained at Delhi's Singhu border
Wrestler Geeta Phogat, husband detained at Delhi's Singhu border

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, who won India’s first ever gold medal in wrestling at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, was taken into police custody at Singhu border, as per Delhi Police sources.

She, along with her husband Pawan Saroha, were on way to Jantar Mantar to join the grapplers who have levelled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI post.

“Me and my husband Pawan Saroha have been arrested by the Delhi Police,” Phogat said in a tweet.

According to sources, she, along with Saroha, who represented India at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and won the bronze medal, were taken to Bawana police station after being detained.

More details are awaited

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
PSG condemn fans' 'intolerable and insulting' actions outside Neymar's house, club's headquarters
Next article
Amid pressure to quit 'The View', Whoopi Goldberg starts writing graphic novel
This May Also Interest You
News

PC discusses botched up nose job, losing 3 films during dark phase

Sports

Hockey India names team for Men's Junior Asia Cup in Oman

News

At $26 bn, M&E industry 10% above pre-pandemic mark; movies still at 90% in 2022

News

'Mood Kharaab' trailer has Biswa Kalyan Rath ranting about Metaverse

News

Amid pressure to quit 'The View', Whoopi Goldberg starts writing graphic novel

Sports

PSG condemn fans' 'intolerable and insulting' actions outside Neymar's house, club's headquarters

Technology

81% firms facing shortage in 'power' tech skills globally in AI era

News

Football fanboy Ranveer Singh soaks in Premier League action, meets legends of the game

Technology

Microsoft announces new AI-powered features to Bing, Edge

Sports

DCP denies police being drunk and using force against protesting wrestlers

Technology

Hiring for more than Rs 50 lakh per annum jobs in Indian startups down by 80%

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Brain-dead man gives new lease of life to 5 people

Sports

Protesting wrestlers offer to return medals, govt honours after police manhandling

News

Sai Dharam Tej-starrer ‘Virupaksha’ to be released in theatres in Hindi on this date

Health & Lifestyle

'No halts': Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway becomes a 'killer' with 95 deaths in 5 months

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan coming to form is a massive boost for Mumbai Indians, says Tom Moody

Technology

Novel diagnostic test developed for global pandemic in frogs

Sports

IPL 2023: How a surprise call from RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar got Kedar Jadhav into the side

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US