scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wrestling mess: 'From podium to footpath', Vinesh Phogat shares 'disheartening' pic

Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakhi Malik, Vinesh Pohogat and other top Indian grapplers spent Sunday night at the footpath in Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi.

By Agency News Desk
Wrestling mess: 'From podium to footpath', Vinesh Phogat shares 'disheartening' pic
Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakhi Malik, Vinesh Phogat others _ pic courtesy twitter

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakhi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian grapplers, who restarted their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, spent Sunday night at the footpath in Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi.

“It was tough, all wrestlers were awake till late night. They were sharing messages on social medal, requesting other wrestlers and people of India to join them in Jantar Mantar on Monday,” sources told IANS.

Vinesh took to Twitter to share a photo of the protesting wrestlers sleeping in footpath. “Podium se footpath tak? Aadhi rat khule asmaan k niche nyay ki aas may? (From podium to footpath. In the hope of justice under the open sky at midnight).”

Many social media users then slammed the government and the WFI chief.

“It is disheartening to see our Olympians like this,” wrote one.

On Sunday, the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Vinesh broke down while speaking to reporters, as many wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

Vinesh had earlier said said she was subjected to mental harassment by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, adding that she had even contemplated suicide.

On Sunday, one protesting wrestler told IANS that as many as seven women grapplers including a minor have tried to lodge a complaint at Parliament Street police station but “the police officers refused to file an FIR”.

“We are getting threats from several quarters and after waiting for more than two months, we tried to file a complaint at thana but police officers shooed us away. We don’t know what is happening here. We will start our protest again and sitl on dharna at Jantar mantar till our demands are met,” wrestler had said.

IANS had last month reported that the protesting wrestlers, can re-start their agitation against the WFI president.

Sources close to the wrestlers told IANS, that the grapplers felt “cheated” and could resume their protest till Brij Bhushan is sacked.

–IANS

cs/ksk/

Pic. SourcePhogat_Vinesh
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Leverkusen edge Leipzig in Bundesliga
Next article
'I wish more Indian kids, including girls, learn coding early,' says Tim Cook
This May Also Interest You
News

'Sairat' helmer Nagraj Manjule to make film on Olympian Khasaba Dadasaheb Jadhav

News

Sheehan Kapahi takes football training for his role in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram: Lung transported after creating 12-km green corridor

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai to host Qualifier 1, Eliminator; Ahmedabad to stage Qualifier 2, final

Health & Lifestyle

Breast surgeon Dr Raghu Ram receives Telugu Association of London award

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway's batting style is very similar to Michael Hussey, says Irfan Pathan

Sports

Living Legend: How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular imagination

News

Elizabeth Olsen finds it 'ridiculous' doing her own stunts

News

Insidious: The Red Door trailer makes a spooky debut!

Lyrics

Tulsi Kumar – Awaara (Truly Konnected) Song Lyrics

Sports

'Very hardworking and talented guy': Suresh Raina as singer Sid K relishes featuring on The Kapil Sharma Show

Health & Lifestyle

Illegal hospital raided in Gurugram, 4 held

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu blushes as she poses with Varun Dhawan also twinning in black outfits at Citadel Premiere in London

News

Joaquin Phoenix warns fans before watching his film 'Beau Is Afraid'

News

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha get engaged; wedding to be held in October

Health & Lifestyle

School timing changed again in Patna amid severe heat

Sports

Barca's Sergi Roberto to miss rest of season with hamstring injury

Technology

Reddit to start charging for access to its API

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US