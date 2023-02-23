scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wrestling Oversight Committee given two more weeks to complete inquiry into WFI affairs

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has given two more weeks to the Oversight Committee to give its report into the various allegations made by the wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Ministry had appointed the Oversight Committee under the chairmanship of legendary boxer MC Mary Kom to go into the various allegations levelled by the wrestlers led by Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat against WFI, its president and coaching staff of mental and sexual harassment.

The Oversight Committee was originally given a month to file its report. But the Ministry has extended the deadline.

“The Ministry Of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has extended the term of the Oversight Committee for Wrestling by two weeks for submission of the report pertaining to the complaint filed by a group of wrestlers against the Wrestling Federation of India. The extension has been granted on request from the Oversight Committee,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“The extension also applies to other functions assigned to the committee which include day-to-day administration of WFI, during the course of the inquiry,” the statement said.

Besides inquiring into the affairs of WFI, the Sports Ministry had also authorised the Oversight Committee to handle the day-to-day affairs of the wrestling federation.

Besides Mary Kom, the committee includes Yogeshwar Dutt, Babita Phogat, executive council member, IOA, Dhyanchand awardee Trupti Murgunde, member Mission Olympic Cell, Radhica Sreeman, Ex-Executive Director, TEAMS, Sports Authority of India, and Crd (Retd) Rajesh Rajagopalan, Ex-CEO, Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

While directing Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the executive committee not to be involved in the day-to-day functioning of the federation, the Ministry also authorised the Oversight Committee to inquire into the allegations of financial irregularities by the wrestlers.

–IANS

bsk/ak

Previous article
U21 Women's Hockey League: HIM Academy, Sports Hostel Odisha, Har Academy win matches
Next article
Boney Kapoor shares 'last picture' of Sridevi on death anniversary eve
This May Also Interest You
News

Sidharth Malhotra calls Kiara Advani as his ‘My wife’; Fans are melting

Review

Movie Review | Selfiee: Pick a ‘Driving Licence’ for this ‘Selfiee’

Sports

For any sport to thrive, grassroots development is vital: Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were going well; we had it under control, laments Jemimah Rodrigues

News

Rema Lahiri celebrates father Bappi Lahiri’s composition: ‘Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’

News

Kamya Panjabi wants to challenge stereotypes, 'redefine witches' on screen

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Ian Healy wants Pat Cummins to leave captaincy, focus on bowling

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: My intention was to give some empathy to captain, says Anjum on consoling Harmanpreet

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Smith to lead Australia in third Test in absence of Cummins

Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US