scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Wrestling row: Find matter politically motivated, says Union Minister V.K. Singh

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Amid the raging controversy over allegations of sexual harassment made by several women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Union Minister Gen V.K. Singh (retd) on Friday said that he found the matter “politically motivated”.

“I find this matter politically motivated. It is my personal belief that this matter seems to be more political, while other things are less,” he told media persons in Jabalpur where he came to attend the MP Sports Festival.

Commonwealth Games medallist Anshu Malik alleged that WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh made every single girl uncomfortable whenever he was around in the camps and during competitions. Addressing media here, she levelled fresh allegations against Singh, saying that he used to sleep on the same hotel floor as the junior girls and “would leave his door open”.

–IANS

dr/vd

Previous article
Manika Batra goes down fighting in semis of WTT Contender
Next article
Hockey World Cup: Germany crush South Korea 7-2 but fail to get direct entry in quarters
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Australia's veteran T20 specialist Dan Christian to retire at end of BBL season

Sports

Playing at several venues at home may leave "firm favourite" India "short-charged" in 2023 ODI World Cup: Ashwin

News

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta breaks down; fans says, ‘The way she targeted Sumbul Touqeer Khan now its her turn’

Technology

Samsung working on 'Lifelike Pixels' for OLED screens

Technology

Wipro lays off over 400 freshers for poor performance

News

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan bashes Tina Datta for making cheap claims about Shalin Bhanot; cries inconsolably saying she is done with justifications

Technology

Twitter to stop forcing users onto 'For You' timeline

Health & Lifestyle

US records over 25 mn flu illnesses this season: CDC

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 XBB variant rises to 7% in Canada by mid-January

Health & Lifestyle

New Omicron subvariant accounts for half new Covid infections in US

Health & Lifestyle

Nigeria issues alert on diphtheria outbreak

Sports

WFI chief to step aside till oversight committee investigates issue, says Anurag Thakur; wrestlers end protest

Sports

Indonesia claim historic first victory to end U19 Women's T20 WC on high

Sports

ILT20: Alex Hales century blows away Abu Dhabi Knight Riders against Desert Vipers

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany crush South Korea 7-2 but fail to get direct entry in quarters

Sports

Manika Batra goes down fighting in semis of WTT Contender

Sports

Pranavi Urs wins second leg of WPGT by five shots

Sports

Brazil international and former Barca defender Alves arrested for alleged sexual assault

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC close gap at the top with a 2-0 win over East Bengal FC

Sports

Wrestling fiasco: Potential involvement of 'industrialist' adds layers to the protest

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US