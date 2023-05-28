scorecardresearch
YouTube allows unlimited streams for NFL Sunday Ticket

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 28 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube has enabled unlimited simultaneous streams for National Football League (NFL) Sunday Ticket, replacing the company’s initial plan of two concurrent streams.

“We heard your feedback that 2 concurrent streams just wasn’t enough for NFL Sunday Ticket, so we’re updating our product functionality to include unlimited streams at home for NFL Sunday Ticket,” the YouTube TV team wrote on Reddit.

“You and your household can also access 2 additional streams on the go,” it added.

To get unlimited NFL Sunday Ticket streams, users will need to buy an NFL Sunday Ticket plan and then they will automatically get unlimited streams at home.

Moreover, YouTube has confirmed the access date for National Football League (NFL) Sunday Ticket, which will start from September 10.

“The 2023 regular season begins on September 7, 2023, and access to NFL Sunday Ticket begins on September 10, 2023,” according to a page advertising the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV.

In December last year, YouTube secured a deal with the National Football League to acquire exclusive rights for the Sunday Ticket.

DirecTV (an American multichannel video programming distributor) has owned the rights to Sunday Ticket since its inception in 1994, paying $1.5 billion per year since its last renewal in 2014.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
