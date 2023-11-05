Zaka Ashraf-led PCB management committee gets 3-month extension

Lahore, Nov 5 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee led by Zaka Ashraf has been granted a three-month extension by country’s caretaker Prime Minister and the patron of PCB Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Ashraf-led Management Committee was formed in July 2023 for a four-month period, which was set to expire on November 5, and the caretaker Prime Minister, using his prerogative, has given a three-month extension.

“Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan and the patron of Pakistan Cricket Board Mr Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has granted a three-month extension to the PCB Management Committee. Mr Zaka Ashraf currently heads the 10-member Management Committee,” PCB statement read.

Ashraf’s extension comes at a very crucial juncture for Pakistan cricket, who are still in the race of 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup semifinal after victory against New Zealand on Saturday in a rain-halted match.

After a series of losses in the ongoing World Cup, Babar Azam-led Pakistan faced a lot of criticism for their poor performance from the media and veterans.

