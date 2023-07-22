scorecardresearch
Zim Afro T10: Sikandar Raza advises young Zimbabwean players to learn from international cricketers

By Agency News Desk

Harare, July 22 (IANS) Star Zimbabwean all-rounder, Sikandar Raza, who is leading the Bulawayo Braves team in the inaugural Zim Afro T10, has advised the young players from his country to learn from the experienced international cricketers participating in the league.

Raza had a rollicking start at Zim Afro T10 as he led his side to victory in the opening encounter against the Harare Hurricanes at the Harare Sports Club on the first day of the tournament on Friday. He scored an unbeaten half-century and then went on to bag three wickets, leading his side to an emphatic win.

The 37-year-old, who is an integral part of Zimbabwean cricket, is elated to see the Zim Afro T10, take place in Harare.

“It is fantastic to have Zim Afro T10 over here and it was a great opening ceremony also. Well done to the organisers and Zimbabwe Cricket. And like I have always said, it is our responsibility, the senior guys, it’s our job to make sure we keep representing Zimbabwe cricket well and keep playing a brand of cricket that keeps bringing more and more fans to the ground,” Raza was quoted as saying in a media release.

The T10 is the fastest and the most explosive format in the game of cricket, and Raza, who has taken to it like a fish does to water, explained decision-making needs to be faster in this format.

“The thing is, you got to make quick decisions and you have to think quicker on your feet whether you’re fielding, batting or bowling,” he said.

Talking further about the strength and the roster of players involved at the Zim Afro T10, Raza noted that there is an immense amount of quality on display in Harare, adding that this is the sort of tournament and platform that would eventually benefit the Zimbabwean national team.

“What I love about this tournament is that every single team is star-studded. There are a lot of experienced quality cricketers here. What I would say is this is a time when all local Zimbabwean players must speak to them, and spend time with them. Get experience, get knowledge. Ask them to enhance our skills as well so that we can get better. And that way we’ll take those skills into our national team and our graph will keep going up,” Raza said.

“Maybe try to speak to the overseas guys. Those guys possess a lot of skill and quality, so we want to use them, try and learn from them, not just in the park. Off the park as well, I’ve encouraged people to buy each other a round of coffee and sit down and maybe have a cricketing conversation. I mean any cricketing conversation we can have would be very fruitful because this is the first time we are rubbing shoulders with them,” he added.

The all-rounder, who was in fine form in Bulawayo Braves’ first match in the tournament, also said that he was keen on ensuring the team did well instead of focussing solely on how he performed.

“It’s not my own performance that I’m putting emphasis on, but I’m putting emphasis on the crowd enjoying the brand of cricket the Braves play. So that is what I’m really looking at, making sure that when the crowd is coming to the ground, they’re excited, they’re happy, there’s cricket, good quality cricket that’s been played,” said Raza.

“And it doesn’t matter who plays. Whether it’s me or anybody from my team with a bat or ball in hand, I’m equally happy as long as our crowd is enjoying, and we are winning,” he signed off.

–IANS

ak/bsk


