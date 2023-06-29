scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

People may be more likely to believe AI-generated tweets: Study

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) People appear to find tweets written by artificial intelligence (AI) language models more convincing than those created by humans, a new study has shown.

According to the study published in Science Advances, disinformation generated by AI may be more convincing than disinformation written by humans.

To achieve the goals, the researchers asked OpenAI’s model GPT-3 to write tweets containing informative or disinformative texts on a range of different topics, including vaccines, 5G technology and Covid-19, or the theory of evolution, among others, which are commonly subject to disinformation and public misconception.

They collected a set of real tweets written by users on the same topics and programmed a survey.

The researchers then recruited 697 people to take an online quiz that determined whether tweets were generated by AI or collected from Twitter and whether they were accurate or contained misinformation.

They discovered that participants were three per cent less likely to believe human-written false tweets than AI-written ones.

According to Giovanni Spitale, the researcher at the Switzerland-based University of Zurich who led the study, the researchers are unsure why people are more likely to believe tweets written by AI, but the way GPT-3 orders information could play a role.

Moreover, the study said that the content written by GPT-3 was “indistinguishable” from organic content.

People polled couldn’t tell the difference, and one of the study’s limitations is that the researchers cannot be 100 per cent certain that the tweets gathered from social media were not written with the assistance of apps like ChatGPT.

Participants were the most effective at identifying misinformation written by real Twitter users, however, GPT-3-generated tweets with false information deceived survey participants slightly more effectively, the study found.

Further, the researchers predicted that advanced AI text generators such as GPT-3 could have the potential to greatly affect the dissemination of information, both positively and negatively.

“As demonstrated by our results, large language models currently available can already produce text that is indistinguishable from the organic text; therefore, the emergence of more powerful large language models and their impact should be monitored,” the researchers stated.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Microsoft launches new AI Skills initiative to help people learn AI
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft launches new AI Skills initiative to help people learn AI

News

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ to have its premiere on midnight on July 6

Sports

Pro Kabaddi: Can't wait for start of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, says Pawan Sehrawat

Technology

Google rolling out Q&A, poll features to Meet live streams

Health & Lifestyle

Gurugram hospital performs India's first surgery for schizophrenia

Sports

Global Chess League: Top women GMs Koneru Humpy, Hou Yifan bat for more GCL-like events for women

News

After Kaali Kaali Zulfon Ke & Biba Sada Dil, Madhur Sharma brings you T-Series’ Bin Maahi

News

Hemant Chaudhary: Theatres aren’t going anywhere

News

Tilotama Shome says it took a few filmmakers to imagine her in roles other than of the poor

Sports

Hockey Pro League: Eye on title, relegation battles in mini-tournament in Antwerp

News

Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Giddh’ qualifies for Oscars

Technology

Apple may launch new headphones with USB-C port next month

Technology

Why type A blood is linked to higher risk of Covid infections

News

Abdu Rozik to enter ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house as wildcard contestant

Technology

Indian researchers find evidence of ultra-low frequency gravitational waves

Sports

Major League Cricket: Experienced panel of match officials in place for the inaugural season

News

‘Adhura’ trailer packs a punch with supernatural occurrences, possession and dark secrets

Health & Lifestyle

Yohashala opens in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US